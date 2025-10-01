Okie is currently putting Kojo Asare in some serious danger in EastEnders, but could he actually be a good guy undercover?

Ravi and Okie are involved in a drug dealing operation. And, they’ve pulled in Harry Mitchell and Kojo Asare into their schemes.

While Harry’s doing everything he can to protect Kojo from being hurt, is Okie actually one of the good guys?

Okie Okyere causes trouble on the Square

In July, Okie Okyere rocked up and fast became one of Ravi Gulati’s associates. He got Kojo into a whole load of trouble after Kojo flushed Ravi’s huge stash of drugs down the toilet.

Harry was soon then roped in to be a drug dealer for Ravi and Okie, albeit reluctantly.

Poor Kojo was then used for drug drops off, and if he didn’t help them then George Knight would be in serious danger.

Harry has done his best to protect Kojo, but this seems to be growing increasingly hard.

This week, Okie was in the flat when he was attacked by drug ring members, with Kojo rushing to check on him.

Harry and Ravi soon turned up, with Harry then fearing that Kojo was in even more danger now that they knew where he lived. He wanted him to move out so they couldn’t find him anymore.

EastEnders fan theory predicts Okie is a good guy undercover

While it might seem hard to consider Okie as being anything other than on the wrong side of the law, a new EastEnders fan theory has predicted a major twist that could make viewers see him in a completely different light.

The theorist reckons that bad guy Okie isn’t actually all that bad. Instead, he’s working undercover to bring down the drug ring. He’d be playing a very clever game if he was!

A fan on Reddit wondered: “Guys, what if… not to stir the pot, but… what if Okie’s been undercover this whole time?”

Another person replied: “The more I see this theory the more sense it makes so yeah… defo with you on this particular theory, all the upcoming storyline theories make sense I just draw the line at Zoe and Joel.”

A third person contributed: “I definitely think there has to be something more to Okie.”

But, is Okie actually a good guy? Have we been wrong about him this entire time?