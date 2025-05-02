EastEnders fan theory predicts Felix will die in hate crime attack in exit storyline

A dark new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Felix Baker will die in a hate crime attack as a part of his imminent exit from the soap. It was announced in March that actor Matthew James Morrison will be leaving later this year, with the character set to be axed.

And, with Felix’s departure yet to air, viewers have been speculating under what circumstances he’ll go. While many have presumed he’ll leave Walford for pastures new, one theory suggests he might meet an altogether more violent end.

Will Felix be murdered?

Felix will leave later this year (Credit: BBC)

Felix to die in hate crime murder, EastEnders fan theory predicts

“I have an awful feeling that he is going to die and that tonight might have been his last episode,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

They continued: “We saw Johnny confess his feelings and Felix agree to plan their first date before they presumably went out into London with Chelsea. And I had flashbacks to Ben and Paul. It would be really unfortunate to have a copy and paste of the death by hate crime storyline be the only storyline Felix ever gets.”

“If he dies, that will be the most interesting story they’ve given to him in his entire run on the show,” commented another.

But would the soap really go so dark, so soon after Martin?

Felix’s final scenes will air later this year (Credit: BBC)

When will Felix leave EastEnders?

it was The Sun who first reported that Felix was being axed from the show. A source told the tabloid: “It’s never an easy decision for bosses when they have to make the decision for a character to leave.

“Matthew has been great, but bosses felt the time was right to say goodbye to Felix.”

A spokesperson later confirmed the news, saying: “We can confirm that Matthew will be leaving EastEnders later in the year. We wish him all the best for the future.”

BBC bosses haven’t yet revealed how – or when exactly – Felix’s last scenes will air. However, this may tie in to his current romance with Johnny Carter. How would you like to see Felix leave the soap?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

