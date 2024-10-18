EastEnders fan theory: Bianca will try to take her own life as 40th anniversary approaches

EastEnders Bianca Jackson will try to take her own life during the 40th anniversary of the soap, a fan of the soap has predicted.

The Walford legend has been cracking down on Reiss to try and get a confession to free her sister Sonia. Although she has the right end of the stick, her friends and family are worried she’s entering a depressive episode.

Her dad, David Wicks, made his exit last week, and with her support system gone, fans think it could indicate a dark storyline to come.

Fans have theories about Bianca’s future (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca’s comeback

Bianca recently returned to the Square in hopes of proving her sister Sonia is innocent of the murder of Reiss Colwell’s wife Debbie.

Bianca has continued to lash out at Reiss, who she believes to be the real culprit. Rightly so, we should add…

Friends such as Martin have been on hand to offer support, not only about Sonia but about Bianca’s mental health. Kat, Freddie and others are just a few who believe Sonia’s innocence.

Despite this, her frenzied actions – including using Freddie’s microphone to record Reiss as she got him drunk – have caused several to worry.

In The Vic, Martin encouraged Bianca to seek professional help about her depression. Bianca insisted that ‘everybody feels down now and again.’

Kat even compared her passion to Jean and Stacy’s manic episodes. David left on the promise that Bianca would visit the GP and seek out help.

While it seems likely she’ll keep on her campaign against Reiss, fans think she’ll ignore her mental health.

Bianca is back and she’s after Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca could be leaving the Square

Several viewers took to social media to theorise on Bianca’s future. Adding to this, they believe her storyline could coincide with the 40th anniversary episode, set to take place in March.

One X user wrote: “I have a horrible feeling that Bianca’s depression/ADHD storyline is going to build and build until she does something stupid to herself (either in time for Christmas 2024 or the February 40th Anniversary episodes).”

They went on to add: “And thinking about it, a huge suicide storyline involving one of the show’s biggest and most iconic stars from yesteryear is exactly what they might do to make an impact on the Anniversary episodes. (Actually hoping I am wrong!)”

Several others have expressed their love for Bianca and hopes that she’s sticking around. “Bianca and Freddie are making me howl with laughter. Perfect energy matched,” wrote another.

A third noted: “‘I suppose I’ve got to wait weeks I mean I’m not going anywhere till Sonia’s free am I?’ Aw Bianca.”

A fourth penned: “One thing Bianca is right about, no one cares about freeing Sonia.”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.