EastEnders: As David Wicks exits the Square, is this the last we’ll see of him?

In EastEnders, David Wicks made his first return to the Square in a decade this week – but could this be the last we’ll see of him?

The Walford legend stopped by to check up on his daughter Bianca after friends and family thought she was descending into a manic episode due to Sonia’s imprisonment.

Fans were delighted with David’s return, but it wasn’t for long. Last night’s episode (Thursday, October 10) saw him head off up North to see his son, Joe Wicks, and his granddaughter, Holly.

But is the last we’ll see of him?

David Wicks made his grand return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: David Wicks’ return

Played by Michael French, it had been 10 years since David was on the Square.

He reunited with his ex-flame, Cindy Beale, who he thought was dead, as well as his half-brother, Ian Beale.

During his week on the Square, he got up to some of his old antics. A quick mention of Carol Jackson, tormented his brother and uncovered an affair and even enjoyed a slice of his famous buttered toast.

Just as he was leaving, he discovered Junior and Cindy kissing down an alleyway during Cindy and Ian’s engagement party. They both panicked, with Cindy begging him not to tell her fiancé.

David stormed into The Vic, intending to spill her dirty secret. However, in usual Ian-fashion, his half brother started a rant about how they should put the past beside them and move on.

Distracted by Ian’s rare hand of friendship, David decided to keep Cindy’s secret and make up with Ian.

Following him out, Cindy showed her thanks with a kiss before David left.

He received a video call from his granddaughter Holly, who was asking when he’d be back up North to see her graduation. The phone was then passed over to his son, Joe.

David could be back to support Bianca (Credit: BBC)

David gone forever?

Previously, Joe and David had lost contact. His son suffered a tough bout of mental health, and developed schizophrenia after he was torn up over the death of his sister.

28 years before his departure, David stood in that exact position when Joe tried to initially reconnect with him. While it didn’t go well then, it appears father and son have reconciled and have developed a loving relationship.

Fans loved this, with one X user remarking: “David having reconnected with Joe and us finding out about it while David stood in the same road he was stood in when Joe first tried to reconnect with him 28 years ago is the most incredible full circle moment.”

While David’s storyline seems to be neatly tied off – is this the end of his story?

He tried to get Bianca to go with him up North, but he refused. Considering their relationship seemed back on track, there’s a chance he could return to offer support.

Plus, being the only person to know about Cindy and Junior, perhaps his role on the Square isn’t quite done yet…

Maybe we could see the return of Carol as EastEnders prep their shock 40th anniversary episode next year.

That is one way to get him to return…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

