EastEnders: As David phones Joe Wicks, who was he? Everything you need to know

In EastEnders, Joe Wicks was mentioned for the first time in a while during tonight’s episode (Thursday, October 10) after his dad David called him.

Brother to Bianca and son of David and Lorraine Wicks, Joe hasn’t been on the Square since 1997.

But with David rallying around Bianca, we wonder whether we could see more of him and Joe…

Paul Nicholls played Joe Wicks in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Joe Wicks background

Joe first appeared on EastEnders in March 1996. Paul Nicholls portrayed him.

He lived in Bolton with his mother and his sister, Karen Wicks.

While the family lived away from London, he made the journey over to try and escape his troubled upbringing.

In 1995, Karen died in a car crash, which Joe blamed himself for. The morning it happened, Joe and Karen had a fight for the front seat, which Joe won. She sat in the back and took the brunt of the crash when a lorry came hurtling towards them.

Joe escaped with minor injuries, but the crash was fatal for poor Karen.

Trying to escape his demons, he arrived in Walford in search of his father.

David, however, was not pleased to see his son and sent him home back to Bolton. Feeling lost, Joe ran away before turning up at David’s door for a second time. This time, he was more open to getting to know his son.

After some time, Joe’s mum Lorraine moved to London with him and he made the decision to move in with David.

The Wicks’ are back (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Joe Wicks and David Wicks

However, he suffered a bumpy road on the Square and was tormented over the death of his sister.

He developed schizophrenia. Over this time living with his dad, he attempted suicide and hid Nellie Ellis’ dead cat in a box which he kept in his room.

David was shocked to learn of this after Joe plastered his room in newspaper clippings regarding UFOs and alien abductions.

Things somewhat settled down for Joe after he received help from his family and the doctors.

He later got engaged to Sarah Hills. Things seemed happy for a while, but he made a mistake which quickly changed his mind.

Joe had a one-night stand with Mary Flaherty, who also happened to be his second cousin.

Having regrets, the act made Joe realise he was way too young to be getting married and called off his engagement. While he fell out with Sarah, it is thought the pair reconciled a few years on.

Both Joe and Lorraine left the Square in 1997, having had enough of their rough run.

Will he return? (Credit: BBC)

Will Joe Wicks return?

Joe was last mentioned on the soap in 2021.

In 2012, when David visited his mother, Pat Evans, he told her that Joe had a girlfriend who has children and that he stayed with them for a while but it did not work out. However, when David argued with Carol, he let slip that he lost contact with Joe.

Last we heard, he had no address for his son. But now it appears they’re back in contact. David received a video call tonight from Holly – his grand-daughter. She was excited to see David ahead of her graduation. Joe Wicks then appeared on the call.

But, could Bianca’s half-brother come back to the Square?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

