EastEnders: As Bianca returns to Walford, here’s whether she’s back for good

In EastEnders tonight (Monday, September 23), Reiss was interrupted mid-eulogy to Bianca making her grand return to the Square.

The Walford legend wanted to know why her sister was sent to prison for a crime she did not commit. And she seems pretty keen to get to the bottom of the mystery…

But with Bianca making her second reappearance this year, we are looking at how long she will stick around for this time.

Could Bianca be Sonia’s ticket to freedom?

Bianca is back and she’s on a mission (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca comes back

At the beginning of the episode, we learned that today is the day of Debbie’s much-dreaded funeral.

Sonia used her daily phone call to ask Martin to drop by and check on Reiss. He was bound to be feeling emotional (albeit guilty!)

He obliged, only to find Reiss a nervous wreck. While he tried to comfort him, Brenda and Hugh barged in.

Brenda was outraged and forbid Reiss from attending the funeral. While she was there, she added a few jibes at Sonia – directed at Martin, of course – and expressed her wish that Sonia rotted in prison.

Reiss maintained Sonia’s innocence, and later missed out on Debbie’s funeral.

Feeling bad, Martin arranged a get together at The Vic to remember Debbie after the funeral.

Martin dropped by later and encouraged Reiss to go for a pint and reassured him that they were friends and Martin would give support to him.

Afterwards, the two ‘mates’ headed inside the pub, to be greeted by Elaine and other well-wishers, who wanted to celebrate Debbie’s life.

EastEnders: Bianca’s ‘surprise’

Reiss was encouraged to read out his eulogy. He left it at home, but recited some of it from memory and praised Debbie’s memory with little confidence, which many took as emotion.

One resident was not fooled, however, as Bianca made her grand return in true Jackson-fashion. Not with food fights this time, though…

“[We met] at the University of Warwick, April 2004. It was the trials to be on the team for University Challenge –” Reiss was detailing before the doors to The Vic flew open and everyone gaped.

Bianca strode through before accusing him of turning all the attention on him in her true sarcastic fashion. A confused Reiss asked why she was back.

“I’ve come back to find out why my pregnant sister has been banged up for something she didn’t do, that’s what,” Bianca replied with venom.

The scene quickly cut, but Bianca definitely left an impression. Her intentions were set clear on sniffing out Reiss’ plot. And we’re looking at how long she’ll be sticking around in Walford…

Bianca is not going to listen to Reiss’ lies (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca back for good?

Back in January it was announced Bianca would be back for a brief stint to coincide with the departure of her adopted daughter, Whitney. After that, she stuck around for a bit, before heading off after falling out with Sonia over Reiss.

Now, we know Bianca will be laying down roots for a while to try and expose Reiss as a liar, as she always suspected.

Over the next week, Bianca will begin interrogating Reiss, who will quickly feel overwhelmed. After this, she changes tact and tries to lure the truth out of him with a bit of booze and a recording device.

Elsewhere, concerns are raised by Martin and Kat after Bianca tells them she suspects Reiss. They think she’s becoming obsessed, and should see a GP in case.

With several events such as Sonia’s fundraiser taking place on the Square, we know Bianca will be sticking around for a while.

Could she reveal the truth and free her sister? We certainly think she has a part to play…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!