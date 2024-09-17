EastEnders spoilers: Bianca returns determined to prove Reiss killed Debbie

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Bianca Jackson returns to Walford… and she’s determined to clear Sonia’s name. This is bad news for Reiss, who is Bianca’s prime suspect as Debbie’s murderer.

But how far is Bianca prepared to go in saving Sonia?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bianca wants answers from Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca’s back

It’s the day of Debbie’s funeral and, after a call from Sonia, Martin goes to support Reiss. But, as the pair go to leave, Brenda and Hugh make it clear that Reiss is not welcome.

As Reiss’s pleas fall on deaf ears, Martin arranges a wake at The Vic. Touched Reiss takes centre stage at the pub, where he begins to read his eulogy for Debbie.

However, just then, he’s interrupted by the arrival of Bianca, who storms in, demanding answers…

Reiss comes close to confessing as Bianca applies the pressure (Credit: BBC)

Bianca demands answers as Reiss cracks under pressure

Back home, a furious Bianca interrogates Reiss over Sonia’s arrest. He soon becomes overwhelmed and leaves.

Realising that she needs to come at it from a different angle, B accuses him of Debbie’s murder. Reiss comes close to confessing but, before he can, Martin and Kat arrive.

Still, Bianca remains convinced that Reiss is to blame for Debbie’s murder, and resorts to desperate measures to force out a confession.

Can Reiss hold up to Bianca’s interrogation?

Chaotic Bianca continues to make a scene (Credit: BBC)

Bianca confides in Martin and Kat

Later, Martin comforts Reiss, who tells her about Bianca’s diagnosis with depression. Later, at The Vic, she and Martin share a heart-to-heart about her recent mental health issues.

The next day, Bianca wakes up at Kat’s flat. Kat tells her that she needs to go and see a GP over her erratic behaviour. Later, Bianca meets with Martin again, and shares her continued distrust of Reiss.

Then, skipping her GP appointment, Bianca arrives at Sonia’s fundraiser. What does she have planned next?

