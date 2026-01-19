EastEnders early release sees George sickened as Billy delivers some shocking home truths

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, in which Billy has some words of warning for George.

Billy Mitchell is convinced that George Knight is putting himself in grave danger in tonight’s EastEnders as George grows closer to Nicola Mitchell.

Viewers already know Nicola is pregnant with George’s baby following their passionate fling late last year. Since then, they have insisted that romance is firmly off the cards, even as their bond continues to deepen. But after today, that promise looks increasingly shaky.

Nicola and George are having a baby together (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

Honey’s not-so-subtle matchmaking

The drama kicks off when Nicola pops into the Minute Mart to buy George a bottle of wine as a thank you for his help during last week’s explosive Ravi storyline.

Hellbent on revenge after being drugged, Ravi brutally beat Harry with a baseball bat in his own home. Thankfully, George arrived just in time, putting himself in harm’s way to protect Nicola and their unborn baby. Grateful, Nicola decides to repay him with a home-cooked meal of spaghetti and garlic bread.

While picking up the wine, Nicola reminds Honey about their lunch plans. Later, Bea plants a seed by suggesting Honey should play matchmaker, and Honey wastes no time putting the idea into action.

George and Nicola are getting closer in EastEnders (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: George and Nicola get closer

Knowing George and Billy are out enjoying a lunchtime pint, Honey turns up with Nicola. She puts on a good act, as though it is a pure coincidence that they have bumped into them.

Billy remains completely oblivious to Honey’s scheming, but George and Nicola clock it immediately. Even so, they agree to stay for a drink.

Honey barely gives Billy time to lift his glass before pretending she has a call from Will. Rushing off, she soon returns with a dramatic story about an incident at Will’s college. Thinking on her feet, she claims a dog has bitten Will, and a reluctant Billy leaves with his pint untouched.

George and Nicola can only laugh at the obvious setup. As they walk home together, joking about checking on Will after his alleged encounter with a vicious canine, it becomes painfully clear that the spark between them never really went away.

Billy has some words of warning for George (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

Billy’s words of warning

However, when George watches Nicola head home, gazing after her like a man already in deep, Billy is quick to bring him back down to earth.

Before heading to prison, Teddy warned Billy that Nicola was dangerous. He hinted at a dark past filled with secrets no one else knew.

Billy took his brother’s words seriously, even though Honey dismissed them as jealousy over Nicola’s fling with George.

As it turns out, Teddy was right. Nicola has served time for GBH and is also responsible for the murder of Harry’s girlfriend, Shireen.

Billy finally passes on Teddy’s chilling warning, telling George that Nicola is toxic and will destroy his life if he lets her.

The question now is whether George will listen, or whether he is about to discover the truth about Nicola in the most painful way possible.

