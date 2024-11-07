David Wicks recently returned to EastEnders for a short stint before leaving again – and now fans want him back to save Bianca.

Last night (Wednesday, November 6), Bianca got into a spot of bother as Reiss went in for the kill…

And, now fans reckon that David should come to Bianca’s rescue. And, we don’t blame them.

Reiss cornered Bianca (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca’s in trouble

Poor Bianca’s the only one who can see through Reiss’ lies, it seems. She’s desperate to save Sonia and bring her home after her wrongful arrest, and she’s now got to the truth.

With nobody believing her accusations regarding Reiss being the one to kill Debbie, Bianca watched some incriminating CCTV footage.

Reiss then ended up confessing to Debbie’s murder, suggesting that it was a mercy kill.

He then said that he had the murder evidence – the pillow used to suffocate Debbie – in a nearby lock-up.

Taking Bianca to the lock-up, he then revealed that there was no pillow. Locking the door behind them, he then approached Bianca with a blanket… And, it seemed he was ready to silence her for good.

Fans are desperate for his return (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans desperate for David Wicks comeback

Viewers of the BBC soap will remember that David Wicks returned to the soap for a week during October.

He encouraged Bianca to get help for her mental health, with Bianca believing she might have ADHD.

After rumbling Cindy and Junior’s affair, David kept quiet and left Walford once more to visit Joe Wicks.

Now, fans are begging for David’s return once more. They think that he could be just the person needed to confront Reiss and save Bianca from doom.

One fan wrote: “With Bianca’s presumed ‘disappearance,’ do you think we could briefly see David back in Walford? Would be good if he was back around the time that Cindy/Junior get exposed as well.”

A second viewer added: “I really really really really hope so.”

A third person hoped: “I think so. I know it was great seeing him on screen again, but personally I think his return was very flat if it was just that week. He makes a big song and dance about being there for Bianca, especially regarding her mental health issues – then he just leaves to go and see the other kid he’s failed repeatedly over the years. I always felt he’d be back, similar to Bianca’s own Milton Keynes return. David’s was way too rushed and was just rehashing the past with Cindy, and promising not to abandon B and then just taking off. It’s a bit [bleep] if that was the end tbh so I do think he’ll come back to look into her disappearance.

“He’s also the only one with any sense about Reiss since the writers have beaten all Martin’s smarts he showed with Theo out of him with the stupid stick for plot reasons.”

