EastEnders: David and Cindy will rekindle romance, fans predict

The news is out: David Wicks is back in Walford – and EastEnders fans think that he and Cindy Beale are set to rekindle their iconic romance. The pair are best remembered for their steamy affair in the 90s – with David betraying his own half-brother to shock and appall with their bad romance.

Last night’s episode (airing Thursday, October 3) saw David return to Walford, having learned that daughter Bianca is struggling with her mental health. Climbing out of a taxi, David was shocked to see a drunken Bianca upended in a pile of rubbish, having been chucked out of The Vic.

Next week’s episodes will see David attempt to make things right with his daughter. But how will he react when he comes face-to-face with ex Cindy for the first time since her ‘death’?

David’s back… but how will he react to Cindy’s return from beyond the grave? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict rekindled romance for David and Cindy

Reacting to David‘s return, fans of the soap shared their theories as to what might be to come. And many wondered whether Cindy might make a beeline for her still-hunky ex.

“I wonder how long it’ll be before Cindy is dropping her knickers for David and forgotten about Junior,” joked one viewer.

“Bloody marvellous; great to see David Wicks back… Cindy will be spoilt for choice!!” remarked another.

“Lits can’t wait for David Wicks and Cindy to be reunited!!” said a third.

“Yes I screamed when David got out the car even though I knew he was coming back but OMG!! I’m so so so excited for the David Cindy reunion!! I love that he’s back,” enthused a fourth.

Next week’s episodes see David reunite with Cindy (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for David Wicks?

Having returned to Walford, David sets about attempting to help ailing Bianca. However, spoilers for next week reveal that he is soon distracted when he comes face-to-face with Cindy.

Having thought her long dead, David is shocked to find his ex still alive. How will David react?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

