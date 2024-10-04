EastEnders: As David Wicks makes a dramatic return, here’s what’s next

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Walford legend David Wicks return to the Square. As daughter Bianca struggled with her mental health, David returned – just in time to find her drunk and floundering in the rubbish.

This came as Bianca continued to unravel with sister Sonia still in prison for Debbie’s murder. Determined to clear Sonia’s name, Bianca’s mental health has continued to suffer, her unpredictable behaviour and explosive temper doing Sonia’s case no favours.

David returned just in time to find Bianca at the end of another bender, having being thrown out of The Vic after mouthing off at poor Kojo. As she lay collapsed in a pile of rubbish and binbags, an unexpected face suddenly appeared… her dad.

But what’s next for David?

David found Bianca in a state after a drunken bender (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for next week: David Wicks returns to Walford

Next week’s episodes will see the fallout of David’s return to Albert Square. First things first, David attempts to get to the bottom of Bianca’s recent struggles, including the news of Sonia’s imprisonment.

And, as he attempts to tend to Bianca, David pays a visit to faces new and old.

David pays Reiss a visit (Credit: BBC)

This includes Reiss, who David is determined to get answers from. However, he is left reeling at the arrival of Cindy, learning that his ex is very much alive… and standing right in front of him.

As David catches up with Cindy, Ian is horrified to learn that his former love rival is back in town. What does David’s sudden return mean for Cindy and Ian’s marriage?

Cindy’s return from beyond the grave leaves David shocked (Credit: BBC)

And, amid recent events, David and Bianca share a series of deep conversations.

Can David help Bianca out of her rut?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

