EastEnders in huge Christmas Day schedule change – here’s when you can catch the episodes

EastEnders is set to undergo a huge schedule change on Christmas Day – and fans are not impressed.

The long-running BBC soap is a staple on screens at Christmas. Last year, saw the explosive The Six storyline play out – with Keanu Taylor getting killed off in an explosive twist. And this year’s festive EastEnders episode will no doubt bring the drama again.

What’s more, fans are in for a treat as the BBC has confirmed there will be two episodes of the soap airing on Christmas Day.

EastEnders in Christmas Day schedule shake-up

This week, the BBC revealed its Christmas TV schedule – and soap fans will be delighted.

Instead of just one EastEnders episode airing this year, there will be a second one later on in the evening on December 25.

The first half-hour instalment airs from 7:25pm until 7:55pm – before a rather lengthy wait until the second episode, airing from 10:00pm to 11:30pm.

The shake-up marks the first time EastEnders has aired two Christmas Day episodes since 2008. An hour-long special has aired every year since.

EastEnders legend Cindy at Christmas

As for what fans can expect from Christmas in Walford this year, it’s set to be chaotic for Cindy Beale…

The soap legend is currently having an affair with her former stepson Junior Knight. But after months of going behind people’s backs – including her fiancé Ian Beale – Cindy’s lies are set to be exposed at Christmas.

An official synopsis for the events of Christmas previously confirmed: “Secrets and lies are set to throw a wrecking ball into the Beale family festivities this year as the shocking truth about Cindy is revealed in spectacular fashion on Christmas Day.”

EastEnders fans slam new schedule

Fans were quick to react to EastEnders’ schedule shake-up on Christmas Day – and it seems some are not too happy.

That is ridiculous

“Bit disappointing considering it’s been an hour for the past several years at least. Plus it clashes with Coronation Street at 7pm,” said one person on X.

Another added: “Such a shame to put the second part on so late. I always look forward to a Christmas Day EE.” A third wrote: “That is ridiculous.”

