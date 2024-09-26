EastEnders: Bianca and Martin kiss branded stomach-churning

Fans of EastEnders were shocked after Bianca Jackson kissed Martin Fowler and have branded it stomach-churning after last night’s scenes (Wednesday, September 25).

Bianca recently returned to EastEnders in order to get to the bottom of why her sister Sonia is in jail. After Martin shared some nice words, Bianca leaned in for a kiss.

Fans were surprised by the kiss and have taken to social media to express their disgust.

Bianca returned to the Square to help Sonia (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Bianca kissed Martin

Bianca recently returned to the Square in hopes of proving her sister Sonia is innocent of the murder of Reiss Colwell’s wife Debbie.

Bianca has continued to lash out at Reiss, who she – rightly – believes to be the real culprit.

Martin has been on hand to offer support, not only about Sonia, but about Bianca’s mental health.

In The Vic, Martin encouraged Bianca to seek professional help about her depression. Bianca insisted that ‘everybody feels down now and again,’ but Martin told her depression was a bit more serious.

Martin then spoke about his dad, referencing the time Arthur had a breakdown in front of the entire Square.

As Martin continued to comfort and reassure Bianca, she tenderly asked him how Sonia could have let him go before leaning in for a kiss.

Martin immediately pulled back and was horrified when he noticed others in the pub had witnessed the kiss.

Bianca kissed Martin (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam stomach-churning kiss

Fans have headed to social media to express their disgust at Bianca and Martin’s kiss, with some pointing out that Bianca and Martin are actually related. Bianca’s dad David and Martin are first cousins.

“Bianca kissed Martin, I didn’t have that on the 2024 bingo card,” wrote one surprised viewer.

“WHY IS BIANCA KISSING MARTIN????? THEY’RE BLOOD RELATIVES,” another fan asked, while another joked: “I thought Bianca was going to kiss Martin on the cheek and was like oh that’s swee-OH NO. NO!”

A fourth fan said: “Bianca & Martin kissing is so random, WOW! How did she get that so wrong?”

Other fans shared gifs where they covered their eyes at the thought of Martin and Bianca together. While another fan simply said: “Martin & Bianca, no thanks.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

