In EastEnders, Gina upset her sister Anna by revealing that she’d slept with Freddie Slater on Christmas Day.

Freddie tried to make things right with Anna by confessing his feelings to her afterwards but she thought she deserved better than him.

A new fan theory now predicts that both of the Knight sisters could fall pregnant with Freddie’s baby.

Gina betrayed her sister (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gina slept with Freddie Slater

This week, all eyes were on Gina as she was accused of being the one to attack Cindy at Christmas.

She gave her alibi, telling her family that she was with someone at the time. Junior then told the rest of the Knights that Gina had been the one to throw the brick through Reiss’ window at Cindy though…

She admitted to that but told George that she was trying to make it look as though the Fords were after Cindy so that she could protect her own family from being accused. She didn’t attack her mum.

Cindy then managed to get more details of Gina’s alibi… She had slept with Freddie on Christmas Day. Anna, who had just been in the bedroom with Freddie herself, overheard the whole thing and had it out with her sister.

Anna was devastated that Gina had betrayed her but sleeping with the boy she knew she had feelings for. She wasn’t as mad with Freddie though as he was ‘just a boy.’

Freddie tried to confess his feelings for Anna and apologise but Anna realised her worth.

Will they both find out they’re expecting? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Anna and Gina pregnant with Freddie’s babies?

With both Anna and Gina having slept with the same guy, one fan theory predicts that things might start to get a little messy for the sisters.

They might BOTH end up falling pregnant with Freddie Slater’s baby.

The fan theory read: “Anna and Gina are now both pregnant and Freddie is the father to both of their babies – calling it now.”

We know that Anna decided to terminate her pregnancy last year when she fell pregnant with Bobby Beale’s baby.

But, could she be pregnant again – this time with Freddie’s child? And, could her sister Gina also be expecting a baby Slater?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

