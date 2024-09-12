EastEnders spoilers tonight: Anna discovers she’s pregnant with Bobby’s baby

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, September 12), Anna discovers she is pregnant with Bobby’s baby as Gina buys her a pregnancy test.

Elsewhere, Chelsea tries to lift Amy’s spirits and convinces Denzel to visit her.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

EastEnders spoilers: Anna is pregnant

Anna tries to talk to Freddie about why things are awkward between them, but before she can get her words out, she is sick on the cafe floor.

Gina suggests that Anna could be pregnant, and later she is almost caught buying her sister a pregnancy test by mum Cindy.

Back at The Vic, Anna does the test and discovers she is in fact pregnant with Bobby’s baby. With Anna currently struggling over her feelings for Bobby’s best friend Freddie, what will she decide to do about the baby?

Denzel visits Amy

Amy is now out of hospital following the crush at Peggy’s. Chelsea, who caused the crush, fusses over Amy, but Amy tells her she needs space.

Realising that Amy needs someone to talk to, Chelsea convinces Denzel to visit Amy. With Denzel believing he’s to blame for Amy being in Peggy’s that night, will he be able to cheer her up?

Elsewhere, Chelsea is concerned when Jack says the police tech team are working on the corrupted footage from the crush at Peggy’s and they’ll soon discover exactly what happened…

Avani’s mystery boy

Avani hangs out with Barney, but she ignores him to text someone on her phone.

Fed up, Barney asks who she is messaging and correctly guesses that she is texting a boy.

However, Barney touches a nerve and Avani snaps at him to shut up. Who is the mystery boy?

