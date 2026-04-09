WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One and sees Jasmine’s trial lead to an exit.

After all the build-up, today’s EastEnders finally delivers the moment viewers have been waiting for, as Jasmine’s fate is revealed in dramatic fashion.

And it’s safe to say, not everyone in Walford is ready for what comes next.

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Jasmine is found not guilty today (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine’s trial verdict announced in EastEnders

The episode picks up where yesterday’s EastEnders left off, with everyone waiting to hear the jury’s verdict in Jasmine’s trial.

Much to the relief of the Slaters, Jasmine is found not guilty of murder. But while Oscar whoops in court, the Trueman family are stunned by the outcome.

As everyone returns to the Square, the Slaters get the drinks in at The Vic. Meanwhile, the Truemans head home for a cuppa and a debrief. Sandra clearly just wants to get home and start packing for Southend. But Josh wants to spend time with his new family and agrees to a drink before they leave.

Josh, Sandra, Kim, Denise and Yolande head to the pub, but the mood sours when they arrive and see Jasmine celebrating with the Slaters.

An awkwardness fills the pub, especially when Sandra and Jasmine lock eyes for the first time in years. The stolen glances across the bar are all too much for Kat, and she rings the bell to make an announcement.

Kat tells everyone in the pub that this is their home as well as a pub, and that Jasmine is part of their family. So if anyone has a problem with her being there, they can get out now. When no one moves a muscle, it seems Kat’s words have hit home, and even Zoe seems happy that her mum has stood up for Jasmine at last.

Josh and Jasmine finally talk about their past (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jasmine’s trial aftermath

Despite the family divide, the atmosphere warms up and Yolande corners Jasmine for a chat. She tells her that Patrick knows the outcome and that they should all get together when he’s home. Jasmine seems surprised but pleased by this olive branch, and it seems that perhaps she won’t be completely cut out by the Truemans as she’d feared.

Josh also wants to talk to Jasmine, but she points out that Sandra is giving them daggers. They head upstairs to talk, and Josh asks why she left all those years ago.

Jasmine eventually opens up about Keith’s death and gives her version of events.

Josh is shocked when she details how Keith died and that she tried to help him, but it was too late. She says she blames herself for his death because everyone else did, too. She says she has always thought that she somehow caused the crash because she had been labelled a ‘bad child’.

Josh’s heart breaks for his twin when she says she left because she was worried that she could cause harm to him if she stayed. They hug and get back on track for the first time in years.

Sandra and Jasmine start to open up (Credit: BBC)

Josh is staying in Walford

Later, Josh finds Sandra in McKlunky’s, and she asks how his talk with Jasmine went. She tells him she knows he wants to stay in Walford and not move to Southend, so she has cleared it with Denise and Kim for him to live with them.

He is thrilled and promises to visit Sandra all the time. But as they are talking, Jasmine watches them through the window.

Sandra leaves Albert Square with tears in her eyes, but as she goes, she bumps into Jasmine. The pair have a heart-to-heart where Jasmine asks why Sandra could love Josh and not her. Sandra struggles to answer and tells her that her grief over losing her husband led her to say some things she didn’t mean.

The pair are just opening up to one another when Kat comes out of the pub and sees them talking. She interrupts and turns on Sandra, and fans are fuming!

“Kat really annoyed me at the end, barging out and ruining what seemed like the only sincere moment those two will ever have,” said one fan on Reddit.

“I was really enjoying Sandra and Jasmine finally talking, and then Kat came along and ruined it,” agreed another viewer.

Over on X, fans are surprised to see Sandra leaving. But, they aren’t convinced this is the last we have seen of her…

“I don’t feel like that’s the last we’ll see of Sandra. I still think something bad happened in Jasmine’s childhood to explain her anger issues and that it’s still to come out,” explained one fan.

Someone else agreed: “Is that Sandra gone now? I didn’t see that coming!”