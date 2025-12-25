EastEnders 2025: Who was born and who died in the year that was

It’s the end of another year in EastEnders – the first with new Executive Producer Ben Wadey running the ship. And what a year it was!

Just before handing over the reigns to Ben, predecessor Chris Clenshaw went out with a bang – blowing up The Queen Vic, killing off one Walford legend, and welcoming another future icon.

Join us as we take a look back at all of the births and deaths in EastEnders this year.

Little Julia was born on the soap’s 40th anniversary (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders births in 2025: Welcome to the world, Julia Fowler!

EastEnders marked its 40th anniversary with a special live episode – during which it killed off two characters and welcomed a new one to the world. Poor Sonia went into labour inside the collapsing Queen Vic, thanks to murderous ex Reiss Colwell.

With sister Bianca and cousin Lauren at her side (as well as Reiss’s bathtub-smushed body), Sonia gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

Her name was decided in a vote prior to the baby’s birth, with a choice between Julia or Toni. The names were chosen in honour of the soap’s creators Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

The result was revealed as Sonia cradled her newborn tot in an ambulance and said her name for the first time.

Julia and Sonia left Walford in April 2025 for a new life in exotic Bali.

Jimmy Beale

Lauren and Peter welcomed their second son, Jimmy, into the world on May 7, 2025. In typical soap style, the birth didn’t go quite to plan. Peter didn’t quite make it in time to hospital so Lauren’s mother-in-law and nemesis Cindy Beale had to act as her birthing partner.

The couple decided to name their newborn Jimmy, as a tribute to his great-grandfather Jim Branning.

Shortly after Jimmy’s arrival, Lauren realised there was something wrong with her son’s eyes. Medical tests revealed Jimmy has optic nerve and chorioretinal coloboma, which means the back of his eyes have not properly formed. As a result, Jimmy’s sight is severely impaired.

The diagnosis has put a strain on Lauren and Peter’s relationship, despite their best efforts to remain strong. Recently Lauren fell victim to an online scam which promised experimental treatment for kids who are visually impaired. She pocketed the charity fund for St Lucy’s to paid the doctor, only to realise she’d been conned.

With Jimmy’s christening fast approaching, Lauren is struggling to live with her guilt. Is she going to lose her family?

Nasty Nish is no more (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders deaths in 2025: Nish Panesar

EastEnders started the year off by killing one of their all-time greatest villains.

After cheating death on more than one occasion, time was finally up for Nasty Nish. Suki’s twisted ex sabotaged her New Year’s wedding to Eve and attempted to kill his love rival. Nish then unveiled his plan for him and Suki to die together.

Ravi came to Suki’s rescue and a showdown ensued on the balcony of the wedding venue. As Nish goaded his son, Ravi finally snapped and pushed his dad over the edge. Nish took Suki down with him, but he broke her fall.

Suki survived and got her happy ever with Eve, while Nish was no more.

Reiss was killed by a falling bath tub (Credit: BBC)

Reiss Colwell

Killer Reiss Colwell was the first one to bite the dust in EastEnders’ epic anniversary week.

Fans were calling out for Reiss to get his comeuppance after he’d allowed Sonia to get sent down for a murder he’d committed. And that wasn’t Reiss’s only crime – he’d also held Bianca hostage in a lock up for months on end.

Dramatic scenes saw the Queen Vic explode after Reiss smashed his car into the barrel store full of gas canisters. Several residents of Albert Square were trapped inside, including Sonia who was in labour.

Reiss found Sonia in the pub kitchen and attempted to reach her. But he was stopped by falling rubble.

“Well, that was close,” Reiss eerily joked. Seconds later a bathtub came crashing through the ceiling and squashed him to death.

Martin’s shock death broke fans’ hearts (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders deaths in 2025: Martin Fowler

If you’re going to kill off a legacy character like Martin Fowler, then what better stage for his death than the 40th live episode?

Martin died in The Queen Vic after he was crushed by a metal beam while trying to save soulmate Stacey. The couple had just agreed to give their love another try, but tragically they never got the chance.

Martin’s death was a real moment in EastEnders’ history. He was the first baby to be born on the show, back in July 1985, and had lived most of his life in Walford. Since 2014 the character had been played by actor and fan favourite, James Bye.

Explaining the decision to kill Martin off, executive producer at the time, Chris Clenshaw said: “We knew we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved. To leave the show in such an emotional storyline, during a live episode is something incredibly courageous to do as an actor.”

Nearly a year on from his passing, Martin’s absence is still felt in the Square, and many still believe it was a mistake to kill him off.

No one really mourned Jonno’s passing (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

Jonno Highway

Fans may have mourned Martin’s death, but one character they weren’t sad to see go was Jonno Highway.

Callum hadn’t seen his homophobic father for six years, but it soon became clear Jonno had not changed his ways. He was still the same nasty piece of work, but in poor health after a lifetime of too much booze and cigs.

An argument erupted between Callum and Jonno after the copper realised his dad was trying to get money out of him. As they quarreled, Jonno suddenly collapsed on the floor with chest pain.

In a final insult, Jonno declared how ashamed he was of Callum before suffering a fatal heart attack.

Harry killed Okie by mistake (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders deaths in 2025: Okie Okyere

Drug dealer Okie’s time on the Square came to a violent, deadly end when he was fatally stabbed by Harry Mitchell.

A brawl broke out between the foes after Harry came to the aid of his best mate Kojo, who had fallen victim to Kojo’s cuckooing. Okie died in Harry’s arms, as he uttered his final, heartbreaking words: “I just want my mum, man…”

Teddy came across the scene of carnage and agreed to take the rap for Harry. He’s just been sentenced to 20 years in prison, leaving fans horrified by Teddy’s abrupt exit from the show.

