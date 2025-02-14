Last night’s episode of EastEnders aired a format change as the usual title sequence was altered for the 1985 special episode.

At the start of the episode (Thursday, February 13), the usual title sequence for the soap had very noticeably changed…

The sequence altered to the old 1985 version to tie in with the special Mitchell episode.

Phil went back to 1985 (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 1985 Mitchell episode

With Phil’s depression getting more severe, he hallucinated that he was back in the 1985 version of the Mitchell home last night.

He interacted with many familiar faces from his past. These included a young Peggy, Grant, Sam, Eric and even a younger version of himself.

One key moment he witnessed was watching his dad Eric contemplate ending his life with a gun.

Phil stopped him from doing so, before being handed a bullet with his own name written on as a ‘memory’ of his father afterwards.

He then loaded the bullet into the gun and considered ending his own life. But then, Nigel came into the room just in time and brought Grant Mitchell with him in the present day to get through to his brother at the moment he needed him the most.

Fans loved the special touch! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans emotional over touching 1985 title sequence change

To fit in with the special 1985 episode, the soap put in a lovely touch by reverting the usual title sequence back to the 1985 version.

And, now fans have been left emotional, praising the soap for this special feature.

One viewer commented: “The OG titles being used, love it.”

Another fan added: “You have NO idea how happy it makes me that they not only used the original opening titles, and the ident from the time, but also the announcer tonight mirroring the original first episode announcement saying ‘it’s time to meet the EastEnders.’

A third person shared: “The casting for these EastEnders flashback things is on point and I want more. And I liked that they set this one during the week the show started and used the old titles.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as The Queen Vic goes up in flames

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!