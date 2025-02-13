How long is Grant Mitchell back for in EastEnders? We have bad news

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, February 13), sees Grant Mitchell back in Walford after years away.

With Phil hallucinating the old Mitchell home, Nigel desperately tries to support Phil… and brings someone with him.

As Grant returns ahead of the soap’s 40th anniversary, here’s how long he’s sticking around for.

EastEnders: Grant Mitchell is back

On New Year’s Day, EastEnders announced that Ross Kemp would be reprising his role of Grant Mitchell for the soap’s 40th anniversary.

Tonight sees his first scenes back in Walford air. This comes as his brother Phil’s hallucinations take their toll.

This evening will see a special episode focus on Phil hallucinating that he’s back in the old Mitchell family home of 1985.

Phil hallucinates talking to a younger version of himself as well as mum Peggy Mitchell.

Sharon and Jay manage to track him down at No.55 but fail to get through to Phil… But, Nigel has a plan and brings someone to visit Phil – Grant Mitchell.

Speaking about reprising his role, Ross Kemp said: “I’m delighted to be returning to EastEnders as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary.

“EastEnders has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary, is an absolute honour. Grant has never been far from the action and let’s just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang.”

How long is Grant Mitchell back for?

It is unclear exactly how long Grant’s return will be for. But, it looks to be bad news for EastEnders fans as the soap has confirmed that his return will only be for a short stint.

We know so far though that he’ll be at the centre of next week’s drama. It is the soap’s 40th after all.

Being involved in both Phil’s mental heath storyline and the big wedding celebrations of Honey and Billy, as well as the worrying Queen Vic fire stunt… Grant’s at least going to be on screen for the next week. Possibly even longer. But, fans should make the most of seeing his face again while they still can, as it won’t be long before he’s gone again!

