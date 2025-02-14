EastEnders aired a special Mitchell 1985 episode last night (Thursday, February 13). And now fans are desperate for a spin-off series.

The episode saw Phil hallucinate that he was back in the old Mitchell house, watching a younger version of himself and his family members.

With the likes of Peggy, Grant and Eric Mitchell back on our screens, fans don’t want this to be the last time we’ll see them.

Fans loved going back in time (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: 1985 Mitchell special episode

Yesterday evening, Phil’s mental health continued to deteriorate as he experienced hallucinations that he was back in the 1985 version of the Mitchell family home.

He then sat and watched his dad Eric contemplate ending his own life with a gun. Phil stopped him but Eric then gave Phil the gun as a ‘memory.’

Phil sat with the gun, in deep thought, after Sharon and Jay tried to get through to him. Getting them to leave, Phil thought that he was alone. But then Nigel turned up and brought a visitor with him… Grant Mitchell.

Nigel thought that a familiar face might be able to help Phil in his hour of need.

Fans want more (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans desperate for Mitchell spin-off series

The EastEnders 1985 special was such a success that fans are now begging for a whole spin-off series starring this version of the Mitchell family.

They’ve taken to social media to demand that this idea comes into fruition.

One fan commented: “I see a lot of people talking about a Mitchell spin off to focus on their younger years and I’m all for that! It’s revealing so much about beloved characters and also the actors embody them so much and feel like the OG actors.”

Another fan suggested: “They should just make it a regular thing that Phil can time travel,” to which a third person replied: “I would soooo watch that EastEnders spin off.”

A fourth viewer agreed: “Based on tonight’s episode of EastEnders, I really think they should consider a spin off called ‘The Mitchells’ with the same actors playing young Phil etc… Great performance.”

