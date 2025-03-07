Danny Dyer left EastEnders after Mick was paired with Janine, star admits

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed that he left the soap due to Mick Carter being paired with Janine. Appearing on the comedy panel show Rob Beckett’s Smart TV this week, Danny jokingly shared what it was that caused him to leave Walford for good.

Danny left the soap in scenes airing over Christmas 2022. As he finally saw the light over Janine’s malicious lies, he attempted to turn her in. Mick met his end during a frantic car chase, as their car went flying over a cliff – leaving him lost at sea.

While Mick’s body was never found, it’s widely been accepted that Mick’s dead – although fans have held out hope for a return ever since. Since leaving, he’s flip-flopped over the idea of a return, previously saying he’d never come back.

But why did Danny leave EastEnders?

Mick left in Christmas 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer reveals ‘real’ reason he left EastEnders

Appearing on the Now TV panel show Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, Danny opened up about his thought process behind leaving the soap. The decision came, he says, as writers paired Mick up with the villainous Janine.

“Mick’s got a kid with Janine,” he told host Rob, “How mad’s that?”

He continued: “That’s why I left. They [expletive] put me with Janine. I thought, I gotta [expletive] off.”

He then turned to the audience and said: “It’s the truth.”

The actor claims he wasn’t invited back for the soap’s 4oth anniversary (Credit: RTE)

Danny Dyer reveals 40th anniversary EastEnders snub

Danny recently revealed that he would have been ‘open’ to returning for the soap’s 40th anniversary celebrations… but wasn’t asked.

Speaking on the Late Late Show earlier this month, Danny said: “I do have a lot of people asking me about whether I’m going back and I’ll be honest, I would have gone back if they’d have asked me, but they didn’t ask me.

“I think they’ve got the hump with me now, I don’t know why!”

Did the soap miss out on an opportunity to bring back a soap icon?

Read more: Danny Dyer to undergo op on his testicles after advice from his dad: ‘That ain’t right’

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!