EastEnders: Danny Dyer reveals how show ‘stopped’ Mick Carter from returning for 40th anniversary

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has revealed how he was open to a Mick Carter return to the soap but the show ‘stopped’ this happening.

Recently, the show celebrated its 40th anniversary and aired a number of returns including that of Grant Mitchell and Nigel Bates.

But, Mick Carter did not join this list of names. But, things could’ve been very different…

Danny would’ve returned (Credit: RTE)

EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals how Mick Carter could’ve returned for 40th

EastEnders recently aired a huge Queen Vic fire for its 40th anniversary, with the lead-up to this big event seeing the returns of Nigel Bates and Grant Mitchell.

Fans were hoping that Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter would also been amongst these names but things panned out differently.

Viewers will be aware that Mick has been ‘missing’ and ‘presumed dead’ since Christmas Day 2022 when he entered the sea and didn’t reemerge.

On the Late Late Show this week though, Danny admitted that he would’ve been open to returning for the show’s big celebrations but he wasn’t asked to.

He revealed: “I do have a lot of people asking me about whether I’m going back and I’ll be honest, I would have gone back if they’d have asked me, but they didn’t ask me.

“I think they’ve got the hump with me now, I don’t know why!”

The soap celebrated its 40th last month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders 40th anniversary

In February, the BBC soap hit a major milestone as it celebrated 40 years since it first aired.

The soap aired a huge blaze at The Queen Vic which saw both Reiss Colwell and Martin Fowler lose their lives.

Reiss met ‘death by bathtub’ whilst Martin lost his life during the live episode, with his legs crushed by a large piece of metal.

Also during this big week, Sonia Fowler gave birth to a little baby girl called Julia whilst being trapped in the crumbling Vic.

Now, currently in Walford, the residents are struggling to come to terms with these major events in the aftermath. Can the community come together to support each other in the Square’s hour of need?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Zack finds out Barney paternity truth

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.