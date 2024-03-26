Damon robbery in Coronation Street was a farce – all the silly flaws here

Damon Hay carried out a robbery on behalf of his brother Harvey in last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 25).

He’d lied to Sarah about the job but she finally found out the whole truth once he’d been arrested.

Fans have now been quick to point out a series of flaws within these robbery scenes.

Damon didn’t exactly put much thought into it all (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Damon carried out a robbery

Yesterday evening, Damon lied to Sarah as to the reason why he couldn’t attend Harry’s birthday party.

She then caught him in his web of lies after a conversation with Ed, with Damon having no choice but to tell her about the job he was doing for Harvey.

With Damon making out that the job was in a week’s time, Sarah promised to think of a way to help him get out of it.

However, later on, Damon jumped into a car and put on a ski mask. He then joined some of Harvey’s mates and performed a robbery – tackling a security guard and running off with a bag of cash.

It was only back on the Street that Damon realised that he’d been traced back home, being arrested by police right in front of Sarah and Harry.

Damon didn’t even take his mask off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers spot series of errors in Damon scenes

Corrie fans couldn’t believe the amount of mistakes Damon made last night that meant that the robbery was really obvious, putting him at risk of getting caught.

Whilst at the scene, Damon spoke to his fellow criminal pals about his brother whilst the security guard was in earshot. He then dawdled for a while before leaving the scene once the robbery was done.

And, just to make things really obvious – he then ran down the road with the bag of cash, all whilst still wearing his ski mask.

One person wrote: “Useful tips when carrying out an armed robbery: 1. Stand outside the vehicle having a heated argument, whilst still wearing balaclavas and holding sledgehammers. 2. Run down a main road in your balaclava, with a swag bag under your arm.”

Another added: “I’m not a criminal but I reckon after you carry out the robbery you should scarper as soon as possible.”

A third Corrie fan shared: “Damon running with a bag and balaclava. Doesn’t look suspicious at all. This is unintentionally hilarious.”

Damon running with a bag and balaclava Doesn’t look suspicious at all 🤪 This is unintentionally hilarious 😂#Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 25, 2024

Why is Damon running down the road with a balaclava on if he doesn’t want to get caught for the robbery ? 🥴🤣😭 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Shakina 🎀 (@Queenie_2312) March 25, 2024

That security guard may have heard every word Damon and Harvey's cronies were saying…. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) March 25, 2024

A fourth person wondered: “Why is Damon running down the road with a balaclava on if he doesn’t want to get caught for the robbery.”

A fifth person finished: “That security guard may have heard every word Damon and Harvey’s cronies were saying…”

Can Damon get out of this one? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Damon after his arrest?

Damon’s just been arrested for the robbery after armed police turned up and surrounded him on the Street last night.

But, can he somehow get away with his crimes? And, if so, what will all this mean for his relationship with Sarah?

