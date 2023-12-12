Coronation Street star Sair Khan went public with her new man in September 2021 – two years after splitting with ex Simon Lennon.

The Alya Nazir actress split with Emmerdale star Simon in 2019 after growing apart.

In 2020 Sair opened up about how she had begun dating again in lockdown.

“I’ve definitely dipped my toe into the dating world in some way shape or form during lockdown,” she told Fabulous magazine.

“I am independent and happy with everything going on with work, family and friends.

“Having said that, it would be a welcome addition to have someone new so, if anyone wants to slide in my DMs, then go ahead! But I’m not chasing it!”

Sair attended the Pride of Britain Award with Nathan in 2023 (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Who is Coronation Street star Sair Khan’s boyfriend?

In September 2021 in a sweet Instagram post, Sair gave fans the first look at her mystery man after months of teasing.

The Coronation Street star had been on some romantic trips across the country at the time – but not given a clue about who with.

Until she posted on a date night with a man called Nathan Chilton. She shared a picture of him sitting outside a bar in Manchester.

And Instagram posts even show how he was there to greet actress Sair at the finish line of Soccer Aid challenge On Yer Bike.

It saw Sair and a team of other celebrities race across the country to the finish line in Emmerdale village.

New man Nathan said he was “beyond proud” of Sair. Let’s hope there was no awkward run ins with her ex Simon!

Sair and Nathan have since made their red carpet debut together at a number of events, including the Pride of Britain Awards in 2022. This summer they went on an epic Californian road trip together and Sair shared a reel to her Instagram.

Sair Khan split with Simon Lennon in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

When did Sair Khan split with Emmerdale star Simon Lennon?

The former couple dated for almost two years split around the time Sair took part in Channel 4’s Sink Or Swim.

A TV source close to the actress told The Sun at the time: “Sair has found the challenge of learning to swim from scratch really tough.

“Training has been more difficult than she expected and it has really taken its toll on her emotionally and pushed her relationship to breaking point.

“Previously, the pair spent a lot of their spare time together. Now both of them have huge work commitments and are at pivotal times in their careers.

“They have tried to make it work but are taking some time to give each other breathing space.”

Sair was a vision in green at this year’s ITV Palozza (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Does Sair Khan have children?

Actress Sair does not have any children. In February 2020, Sair was forced to deny she was pregnant after an Instagram post caused confusion amongst fans.

The actress posted a series of snaps from a trip with her best friend Tom Ross-Williams. In one she was holding her tummy. She captioned the post: “Thank you for all the birthday love! I had a joyous day yesterday and spent last weekend in the lakes celebrating with my bestie #notpregnant #foodbaby.”

However, despite the hashtags, fans did think Sair was expecting and commented asking her and congratulating her.

One wrote: “Are you pregnant?” A second commented: “Congratulations.” Another said: “Congratulations. When’s it due?”

Sair was forced to make a further post in the comments section to confirm she is not pregnant

She wrote: “Omg I’m not pregnant! That was a terrible choice of picture to post. It was just a food baby but I thought I looked cute.”

Alya’s survived a bomb explosion and a stabbing this year (Credit: ITV)

Alya Nazir in Coronation Street

It was a difficult start to the year for Alya in 2023 who found herself in a bomb blast as well as being stabbed just weeks later. Both saw her the target of racist attacks led by Griff and his gang.

First of all Alya found there was a bomb in the Speed Daal van with a timer on it during the Peace Market in Weatherfield. Alya heroically jumped in the vehicle and drove it far away. She got to the canal just as the bomb exploded. Although she survived, she was pretty shaken up.

Then just weeks later at the end of January, Alya dived in front of Maria Connor who was about to stabbed by extremist, Blake. She was rushed to hospital for live-saving surgery after suffering a punctured lung.

Alya will be hoping for a quieter start to 2024, but with Stu’s secret about to come out, she may have to support her gran, Yasmeen again. Viewers know Stu has paid Dom off to stay away from Eliza. But when he confesses what he’s done over Christmas, Yasmeen is devastated and feels she’s chosen the wrong man again. Can Alya support her?

