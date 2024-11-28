Coronation Street fans have criticised the ITV soap’s writers after they seemingly ‘forgot’ about two key storylines. In recent scenes, Max has been preparing to take responsibility for baby Frankie as Lauren looks at a future in jail.

David has been less than enthusiastic about the idea, but fans have pointed out how hypocritical he has been. There appear to be some past events David has completely forgotten about. What are they?

Here’s everything you need to know about Max taking on Frankie in Coronation Street.

Max has vowed to look after Lauren’s son Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Max prepares to look after Frankie

It looks like Lauren Bolton is set to lose baby Frankie soon, as the teen faces a lengthy stretch in prison for killing Joel Deering. Having rekindled her romance with Max, he has offered to step up and take responsibility for Frankie, should Lauren be sentenced.

Max has been busy talking his parents David and Shona into fostering the baby, in case Lauren’s not approved to go to the mother and baby unit. However, David has had his concerns about taking on another child.

Soap fans were confused by David’s hypocrisy (Credit: ITV)

Fans say writers have ‘forgotten’ two storylines

Following the latest turn of events with the Platts and Lauren, many Coronation Street fans have complained that the writers have ‘forgotten’ key storylines.

Several fans pointed out that David was being hypocritical by refusing to look after a child that isn’t his, as Max is not his biological son. Taking to social media, Coronation Street fans pointed out the huge error.

“‘I don’t want to bring up someone else’s kid’ David… Max isn’t your biological son??,” one person said. Meanwhile, another added: “Has David forgotten that he’s not actually Max’s dad but Gail still let him stay. There’s no difference.”

A third said: “David: I don’t want to be bringing up someone else’s kid. David is a hypocrite – he raised Max and he wasn’t even his son.”

Elsewhere, some fans pointed out that David had failed to acknowledge that what Max and Lauren did to Joel was similar to what Kylie and Sarah did to Callum.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Probably for the same reason that no-one in the Platt family has pointed out that what Max and Lauren did is exactly what David, Sarah and Kylie did to Callum. That the writers have forgotten about it.”

However, somebody else pointed out: “I don’t think anyone except David and Sarah know about that. And Sarah is unsure because she had a total breakdown not long after.”

