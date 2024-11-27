Coronation Street: All the things that would stop baby Frankie living with the Platts as Lauren faces lengthy prison stint

Coronation Street teen mum Lauren Bolton looks set to lose baby Frankie as she faces a lengthy stretch behind bars for killing Joel Deering.

But Lauren’s relieved to know that boyfriend Max is ready to step up and take responsibility for the tot. He’s talked his parents David and Shona into fostering the baby, in case Lauren’s not approved to go to the mother and baby unit.

But, we can’t help wondering if this is really going to happen.

Because, let’s face it, the Platts are hardly paragons of parenting when it comes to Coronation Street families (and that’s a low bar!)

Here’s a rundown of all the things that could stop baby Frankie living with the family.

Max spent time in the young offenders’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Frankie dilemma: Max has been in prison

Max is a reformed character, and he even tried to take the blame for Joel’s death to protect Lauren, but there’s no hiding the fact that he’s been inside – albeit in a young offenders’ centre. Max was groomed by far-right extremists and paid the price. Could that go against him becoming part of Frankie’s foster family?

David’s been in prison too (Credit: ITV)

So has David

David has been in jail too, though he went to prison for something he didn’t do, rather than for all the times he did do something questionable! He was jailed for stealing money from his gran, Audrey. But Nick – who really nicked the cash – only got a suspended sentence. It wasn’t all bad – David met Paul Foreman in prison and the pair became friends, but it’s not going to help in this case.

Of course, being an ex-con – especially for something he didn’t actually do – doesn’t stop David being a good dad. But it’s definitely harder to convince the authorities that he’s a good person to look after little Frankie.

Murderer Clayton is back in the Platts’ lives (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Frankie dilemma: Clayton’s back in Shona’s life

And while we’re talking about prisoners, how about Clayton being back in Shona’s life? That’s Clayton Hibbs, Shona’s son and the man who murdered Kylie Platt – David’s first wife and Max and Lily’s mum. He may be safely behind bars right now but he is definitely not the sort of person you want to have anything to do with a potential foster family.

Shona’s a devoted stepmum but can she care for a baby? (Credit: ITV)

Shona’s got a brain injury

Shona’s brain injury hasn’t affected her parenting skills whatsoever – she’s a devoted stepmum to Max and Lily. But the fact remains that she can be unpredictable and unconventional. What if something happens when she’s in sole charge of Frankie?

Could the Platts be on the streets at Christmas? (Credit: ITV)

They don’t have anywhere to live

This is a biggie! Gail’s selling the house and the whole Platt family could be on the streets in a matter of weeks. Of course, David’s got the bag of cash he nicked from Damon’s lock-up but until he manages to clean it up, he can’t use it and time’s getting on.

Could the entire family – and baby Frankie end up wandering the streets of Weatherfield this Christmas looking for somewhere to stay? Perhaps they’ll find a stable…

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.