In a huge shake-up to the TV schedule, Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (Wednesday, September 11). But, when else can you get your Corrie fix?

Tonight sees the return of the National Television Awards on ITV1. The biggest awards bash in the TV calendar will be airing from 8pm – 10.35pm.

So, when can you catch Coronation Street this week?

Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (Credit: ITV)

No Coronation Street tonight – Here’s why

Coronation Street won’t be airing tonight (11 September), due to ITV showing coverage of the National Television Awards.

The annual awards show will be airing on ITV1 from 8pm until 10.35pm, meaning Corrie cannot air in its usual 8pm slot. However, Emmerdale will be still be airing from 7.30pm until 8pm as usual.

The 2024 NTAs will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, while Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks will front the red carpet coverage.

Coronation Street has been nominated in the Serial Drama category, with both actor David Neilson, who plays Roy, and Peter Ash, who plays Paul, receiving a Serial Drama Performance nomination.

Sam tries to settle things between Leanne and Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Here’s when Corrie will next air

Coronation Street will next air on Friday, with the episode seeing Sam try to restore the peace between Leanne and Toyah.

In Friday’s episode (13 September) of Coronation Street, Sam tries to make peace between Leanne and Toyah. He organises breakfast for the sisters in an attempt to get them to make amends.

Sam urges Leanne and Toyah to forget Nick ever existed and remember that despite everything, they are sisters. However, they’re interrupted by Nick, who calls by the flat with some news about Rowan. Will it be bad news?

Elsewhere, Billy is grieving the loss of Paul. As he stares at Paul’s empty wheelchair, Billy is hit with the sad reality that life now continues without Paul. Tensions amongst the family are very high as they all try to come to terms with Paul’s death, but can they come together to plan Paul’s funeral?

Also, Tyrone is left upset as he watches Hope and Ruby fuss over their little brother Dorin, knowing that they may never see him again. Alina confirms she and Dorin will be heading to Romania tomorrow, but as Tyrone goes to call Ruby and Dorin in, he finds an empty garden. Where are the kids?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

