Coronation Street: Who actually owns the Platt house and how many bedrooms are there? Mystery solved

The Coronation Street Platt house is officially up for sale having been in the family since 1991, as the Platts look to the future.

Gail’s house, No.8 Coronation Street, has been a constant in the Platt family for years but is now up for sale as Gail tries to cover Bethany’s expensive medical bills after a botched surgery in Turkey.

Soaps are notorious for having several people living in one house – and fans have often wondered just how many bedrooms they have. And who actually owns the house…

We’ve now solved the mystery of the TARDIS house…

David and Shona still live in the property (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Platt house rundown

The residence was first shown when Maurice Jones built several new properties on the land of the former factory and community centre. Gail first bought it in 1991, alongside her now ex-husband, Martin Platt.

They got the house soon after their wedding and grew their family there. It was purchased for a whopping (at the time) £38,000 and they moved in alongside their children, Nick, Sarah and David.

No.8 has seen many interesting things, including teen pregnancy, steamy affairs and even attempted murder. Nick eventually moved out of the house in 1999 as he left Weatherfield.

Later on following a dramatic split from her second husband, Martin, Gail stayed in her home from 2001 with her children. Love was not completely lost after Martin’s affair with Rebecca Hopkins. No.8 also became the home for future husbands, such as Richard Hillman and Joe McIntyre.

Gail remained the owner until 2013, when she lost all her money to conman Lewis Archer. Then, David and his wife Kylie became owners due to a loan from Audrey.

Nick recently had to move back in following his affair with Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Platt house owners

The family still lives there now, as Gail bought the house back in 2021 in an auction. Another conman, Ray Crosby, made David sell up because he couldn’t afford the insurance deficit. Not long before that, a sinkhole appeared in their garden leaving the family terrified.

Not only that, the body of Callum Logan, Max’s biological father, is concreted over in a manhole under the property. As we said, the house has seen a lot of action…

Now, Gail, David, his wife Shona, his stepson Max Turner, and daughter Lily live in the comfortable abode. More recently, brother Nick has been kipping on their sofa following his affair with his wife’s sister, Toyah Battersby.

With that many residents, we wonder how everyone fits in? This has been a common question on social media, with fans saying their must be endless secret rooms inside. Others are confused who owns the place after it was mentioned Gail does in last night’s episode (Wednesday, October 16), forgetting that she bought it back off David a few years ago.

One X user wrote: “I thought David already owned the house?” While another added: “I think it went back and forth a few times.”

A third noted: “David, you already bought and paid for the house years ago! Seriously did the writers really think the audience would forget?”

The house has gone up for sale (Credit: ITV)

The future of the house

As we understand it, there is no official floor plan. However, we know that Shona and David take the basement which was renovated into a bedroom. Lily and Max take bedrooms upstairs and Gail has her own. The property is three bedrooms with one renovated, meaning any visitors are delegated to the sofa.

Thankfully, Sarah has her own flat, which she used to share with ex-boyfriend Adam and briefly with ex-flame Damon, before he was sent to prison.

Now, Carla has been viewing the property and could potentially put down an offer. Will her plans put an end to almost 35 years of Platt residencies?

Or will David, worried he and his family might be stranded, convince her to stop?

