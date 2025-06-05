Coronation Street villain Reece Dinsdale returns to soap… behind the camera

Coronation Street star Reece Dinsdale, best known for playing villain Joe McIntyre, has announced his return to the soap, now directing.

Joe McIntrye was killed off back in 2010 but this wasn’t the last time actor Reece would set foot back onto the cobbles again.

Switching from acting to directing, Reece has now revealed that he helped direct some of this week’s Corrie episodes.

Reece has directed some recent eps (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Reece Dinsdale returns to the cobbles

Reece Dinsdale was last seen on screen on Coronation Street in 2010. He played Joe McIntrye for two years before the character was killed off.

He then went on to join rival ITV soap Emmerdale to play the role of Paul Ashdale a decade later, between 2020-2021.

However, after taking up a passion for directing, he’s now returned to the cobbles once again but this time behind the camera.

Taking to X on Wednesday (June 4), Reece shared a picture of the cobbles while revealing that he was back working on the soap.

He shared: “Tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street (and both of Friday’s) are directed by yours truly. Loved every second of making them. Hope you enjoy, too!

Reece has also directed episodes of Emmerdale, directing over 40 episodes since 2020.

He’s directed eight episodes of Corrie so far since 2022.

Joe died in 2010 (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Reece Dinsdale as Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street

Reece entered the cobbles as villain Joe McIntyre back in 2008. He was dad to Tina McIntyre and was also well-known for being Gail Platt’s fourth husband.

During his time on the Street, Joe struggled with depression, drug addiction and had issues with debt too. This led him to turn violent in some instances and hang around with the wrong people.

In 2010, Joe tried to fake his own death to claim on the insurance money and free himself of his debt. But, the fake death actually ended up being real as he died during a boating accident while trying to carry out his schemes.

After his death, Gail was actually a suspect for the ‘murder’ of Joe and was charged by the police. However, she was ultimately found not guilty when the case went to trial.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

