Coronation Street’s Todd taken in for questioning after Noah attack as Theo caught in web of lies

Tonight in Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 23), Todd attacked Noah after gatecrashing his meeting at the community centre.

Witnessing Noah practicing conversion therapy on someone, Todd lost it and turned physically despite Billy’s pleas for him to stop.

While Theo then tried to talk Noah out of going to the police, it seems that his efforts failed…

Todd attacked Noah in Coronation Street

This evening, Todd Grimshaw spoke to Billy and realised that Theo wasn’t as comfortable in his sexuality as he made out.

Back at home, after realising that Noah and Theo had ‘bumped into each other’ again, Todd then found a leaflet advertising Noah’s conversion therapy sessions in the bin.

Thinking that Theo had gone to it, Todd rocked up with Billy Mayhew at the community centre and confronted Noah.

Noah then begged Todd to also ‘save his soul,’ prompting Todd to turn physically violent and attack him.

Someone then filmed the altercation on their phone, with Todd then returning home to tell Theo what had happened.

Theo then promised Todd that he wouldn’t attend any of Noah’s session, then asking Noah not to go to the police about Todd’s attack.

Theo told Noah that he just wanted to live his life without his interference, but Noah made it clear that he wasn’t going to let him do that easily.

Coronation Street spoilers confirm Todd police scenes

It seems that Theo’s talk with Noah didn’t help get Todd off the hook as Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Todd gets is questioned by the police for the attack.

As the police turn up at No.11, Todd’s soon taken in for questioning after Noah reports him for the assault.

Later on, Theo tries to cheer Todd up by planning a romantic movie night for him and reinforcing the idea of getting a place of their own.

But, has the problem of Noah just gone away? Or, will he continue to make things difficult for the couple?

