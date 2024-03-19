Coronation Street: Steve has turned into a ‘complete joke,’ fans complain

Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, March 18), Steve enjoyed telling Tracy in the Rovers that Tommy was moving to Spain.

Tracy made out that she already knew about Tommy’s plans but secretly she was seething.

Corrie fans have now slammed Steve’s character for turning into a laughing stock.

Steve couldn’t help himself (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Steve crushed Tracy’s hopes

Last night on the cobbles, Amy spoke to Steve and told him that she was going to break the news about Tommy to her mum.

She told him that she’d do it in a sensitive way, preparing to tell her mum that Tommy was off to Spain.

However, in the Rovers, Steve caught Tracy bragging about her new relationship with Tommy and couldn’t help himself.

He then told her that Tommy was about to move to Spain due to bagging himself a new football coaching job.

Tracy was furious but pretended that she already knew, branding her relationship with Tommy as a meaningless fling.

Leaving the pub, Tracy then met up with her new partner and confronted him. She then told him that what they had was nothing more than just sex and that she was going to bin him off anyway.

Fans aren’t happy with Steve’s character (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans unimpressed by Steve transformation

With Steve enjoying rubbing Tracy’s nose in it, fans have complained that Steve’s become quite a fool as of late. He’s been used for comedy elements and has lost his way completely.

One fan shared: “I grew up with the McDonalds, seen Steve since the 90s in the show. It angers me how they’ve turned him into a complete joke (Dev is almost there also). He was the cool, bad boy, glamorous women he was involved with, scrapes with the law etc.

“The recent storyline about Tracy cheating and leaving him, it’s supposed to be a very serious storyline and 20 years ago it would have come across as that. Now it is almost slap-stick and so cringey. Has he been asked to talk in this silly, child voice? I get that he’s older now and of course he won’t be like he was 20 years ago but it’s embarrassing how they portray him now.”

Another person added: “Steve doing that silly baby voice thing again like Billy no-church.”

A third viewer contributed: “If anything this storyline has highlighted that Steve is very much a shadow of his former self.”

Tracy doesn’t want to give Steve another chance (Credit: ITV)

Will Tracy and Steve kiss and make up?

Steve hoped last night that, with Tommy gone, he and Tracy could make their marriage work. However, Tracy told him that she wasn’t going to take him back.

Next week, Steve goes on a date with Cassie. But, is he ready to move on from his wife?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

