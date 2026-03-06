Coronation Street star Vicky Myers’ real-life daughter’s age might surprise fans

DS Lisa Swain has had her hands full caring for baby Connie in Coronation Street lately. But away from the cobbles, actress Vicky Myers has already done the real-life parenting journey – and her daughter is now all grown up.

This week’s scenes saw a tiny surprise land right on Carla Connor and DS Lisa Swain’s doorstep. The pair have ended up looking after baby Connie for Rob and Mandy, bringing plenty of chaos – and a few touching moments – to their home.

But while Lisa is getting to grips with life around a newborn on screen, Vicky herself became a mum decades ago.

Lisa and Carla are looking after Connie (Credit: ITV)

Baby Connie’s arrival in Coronation Street

There was confusion and shock in Weatherfield this week when Carla Connor opened her door to find an unexpected visitor waiting outside – a baby left on the doorstep.

Lisa Swain quickly began trying to track down the child’s family and soon located the baby’s grandmother. She revealed she was heading into hospital for a routine operation and urgently needed someone to care for the little one.

The situation soon took another turn when it was revealed that the baby was actually the daughter of Rob Donovan and Mandy – making Carla an aunt.

Carla wasn’t exactly thrilled by the sudden responsibility and admitted she had no idea how to handle a newborn.

Her worries ran deeper than simple nerves. Years earlier she had been pregnant but suffered a devastating miscarriage in 2014 – a loss she had tried hard to put behind her. Connie’s arrival suddenly brought those painful memories rushing back.

Lisa stepped in to help, offering Carla a crash course in looking after a baby, from nappies to feeding and everything else in between. Gradually, Carla began to soften as the cheerful little baby flashed her a gummy smile.

Connie may only just have arrived in Weatherfield, but she’s already making her presence felt. The sleepless nights might be starting – yet the tiny newcomer is also beginning to win a few hearts.

Vicky had her daughter at 20 (Credit: ITV)

DS Lisa Swain star Vicky Myers’ real-life daughter’s age revealed

While Vicky Myers has been filming scenes with a newborn on the cobbles, her real-life daughter is a lot older.

Her daughter, Meghan Henderson Myers, is now 29 years old. This is something that may surprise fans who were recently shocked to learn that Vicky herself has just turned 50.

The actress became a mum at the age of 20, welcoming Meghan with her ex-husband.

Earlier this year, Vicky took to social media to celebrate her daughter’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

On Instagram, she wrote: “Happy 29th Birthday Little Miss Myers. a.k.a. Mrs. Henderson. @meghendo25. You are bold. You are brave. You are beautiful. ‘Be the one who catches lightning.’ I love you!”

Vicky has also previously spoken openly about raising Meghan as a single mum following her divorce. At the time she stepped away from acting, before eventually returning to the profession years later – something that ultimately led her back to the screen and her role in Coronation Street today.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

