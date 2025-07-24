Coronation Street star Tony Peers has sadly died aged 78, his company has confirmed today (Wednesday, July 24) on social media.

The actor was known for appearing in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street, as well as episodes of Last of the Summer Wine.

He was perhaps best known though for being a Scarborough showbiz legend.

Tony appeared in both Emmerdale and Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Tony Peers dies aged 78

The Tony Peers Ltd team announced that Tony died surrounded by his loved ones, confirming his death aged 78.

The company issued a statement, reading: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Scarborough showbiz legend Tony Peers has taken his final bow. Our wonderful producer, manager and friend sadly fell asleep for the last time in the early hours of this morning.

“All at Tony Peers Limited are devastated by this news and in Tony’s words ‘the show must go on.’ We will be continuing to lead all future productions and keeping Tony’s pantomime legacy alive across the country for years to come.”

Tony’s career saw him run the entertainment at the Butlins Grand Hotel in Scarborough, with Tony also having experience in stand-up comedy beforehand.

Tony has died aged 78 (Credit: ITV)

Tony Peers in Coronation Street

Tony Peers appeared in Coronation Street between the years of 1994-1999.

During this time, he had three small roles. The first came in 1994, where he played the role of a sofa delivery guy.

In 1995, he returned to play the role of a junk dealer called Ivor Stanley who purchased items from the late Clifford Duckworth.

And finally, in 1999, he returned to play Peter Mallett. Peter was the dad of Gary Mallett and appeared in March and October of that year.

Tony also had small roles in rival ITV soap Emmerdale between 1987 – 2003.

