Coronation Street character Eileen Grimshaw is set to leave the soap soon but Sue Cleaver has confirmed her fate.

Fans have been fearing for the character and have conjured up theories that Eileen could be killed off.

But, Sue has now reassured viewers that Eileen won’t meet her end after 25 years on the show.

Eileen is set to leave the soap (Credit: ITV)

Fan concerns for Eileen ahead of her exit

Sue Cleaver has decided to bow out of Coronation Street after a quarter of a century on the soap.

Her exit is set to air rather soon, with spring drawing to a close. After the death of Eileen’s sister Julie, fans have grown concerned that Eileen could also meet a similar fate.

Noticing that Eileen has been in pain recently, fans have feared that she’ll end up dying from an illness.

One fan theory said: “Just a twinge Eileen? They’ll be writing you out soon. It’ll be some fatal illness that… if you’ve been affected…”

But, with Eileen’s exit scenes set to air soon, with Jason Grimshaw also making a comeback for the scenes, it appears that these fan theories are just that – theories and nothing else. Eileen will remain very much alive. Phew.

Sue’s confirmed Eileen’s fate (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver confirms Eileen’s fate

With fans fearing the worst for Eileen, actress Sue Cleaver has now confirmed that the character won’t be killed off.

Speaking to the Mirror, Sue shared: “There was always the risk that they might have killed me off, but they were supportive and said ‘Eileen’s a big part of the show.’ They asked what kind of ending I wanted, and I said I didn’t want to call it a day, because I love the place. I said I wanted a happy ending. Basically, the journey Eileen is taking is pretty much what I’m choosing to do.”

With Sue choosing to head off on a ‘new adventure,’ it appears that Eileen will take a similar path.

The door will be left open but, for now, both Sue and Eileen are ready to bid Coronation Street goodbye for the time being.

Read more: Coronation Street fans ‘shocked’ as they work out where Debbie really lives

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!