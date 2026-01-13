Coronation Street star Sheila Bernette has sadly passed away at the age of 94, a statement has sadly confirmed.

The actress appeared in the ITV soap during the 1970s as Sister Delaney, also being known for her role in the BBC variety show Good Old Days.

Sheila’s showbiz friends have now rushed to pay tribute to the star following her passing.

Coronation Street star Sheila Bernette dies aged 94

The Royal Variety Charity issued a statement to announce the death of Sheila, sharing: “Sheila will be very much missed by many of those who worked with her and those from the wider theatrical family.”

As well as her role in Coronation Street, she appeared in Good Old Days between 1968 – 1983.

She starred alongside names such as Sir David Jason, Morecombe and Wise, and Tommy Cooper.

She also had a huge part to play in the UK version on the show Candid Camera.

In more recent years, she appeared in CBBC’s Hotel Trubble as Mrs Poshington between 2008-2011.

Sheila’s friend Peter Kosta reflected on his first meeting with the star, paying tribute: “I was looking for digs, and Sheila said: ‘Well, if you’re clean, I have a spare room in my house.’

“She always supported me in everything that I wanted to do, and always came to see me in everything I did, whenever she could.

“I have extremely fond memories of her.”

Sheila Bernette as Sister Delaney in Coronation Street

Sheila played Sister Delaney in Coronation Street, first appearing in 1973. She could be seen in six episodes of the ITV soap as a member of medical staff who was looking after Elsie Howard.

Elsie had been knocked down by a taxi and was brought into the hospital without any form of identification, leading Sister Delaney to brand her as ‘Sleeping Beauty.’

In her sleep, Elsie kept repeating the words ‘double glazing,’ ‘Pentonville,’ and ‘Dennis Tanner,’ leading to Delaney working out who she was.

When Alan Howard turned up to visit Elsie, he thought that she might’ve been cheating on him. However, Delaney informed him that she’d been in London to buy him an anniversary present.

