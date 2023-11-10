Coronation Street star Sally Carman puts her Christmas decorations up leaving fans delighted

Coronation Street star Sally Carman has told fans she’s put her Christmas decorations up. The news has left them delighted.

Some have even asked her why it’s taken her so long! Sally has made no secret of the fact she loves Christmas – even planning her wedding for the festive season back in 2021.

Sally Carman decorates for Christmas

Sharing a picture with her Instagram followers, the Abi Webster actress captioned the snap: “It’s time!”

Sally is well-known for putting her decorations up in early November. In previous years she has come under fire for it, with many declaring: “It’s not even December yet.”

But it seems this year, her loyal followers are very much on board.

Corrie co-star and friend Vicky Myers (who plays DS swain) wrote: “Oh you, wonderful you! How fabulous. Merry Christmas.”

“Yippee,” declared another fan, and one more quipped: “What took you so long?!” Sally joked in reply that she’d had to “compromise”.

“Very pretty and classic,” another added. Someone else said: “Yeeeessss!”

There were some Scrooges who declared it: “Too early,” however.

Sally loves Christmas

The actress, who is married to Tim Metcalfe actor Joe Duttine, has shared her love for Christmas in the past. They were even planning a Christmas wedding after getting engaged in lockdown.

The Corrie couple were forced to put their original winter wedding plans on hold in 2021. However, as Sally loves Christmas so much they decided to keep the theme and just move it back a year!

Joe and Sally were planning a Christmas wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine delay their wedding?

The Abi Webster actress, 42, was due to marry Joe, 53, in a winter ceremony in December 2021. However, uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic meant the big party they wanted wasn’t possible.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2020, Sally revealed: “I’m not quite sure where we’re going to be in December. The way things have been dealt with, I didn’t want to risk arranging a wedding.

“We want to have a party. So if there’s 15 people allowed to come, it’s not great really.

“So we thought that it was best if we defer it for a year, and hopefully get the wedding that we want.”

Sally later revealed in an interview with The Mirror that plans were full steam ahead for Christmas 2022.

“I’m obsessed with Christmas so when Joe said ‘What’s your favourite time, when would you most like to do it?’ it had to be Christmas.”

However in July 2022 Sally and Joe stunned fans by announcing they’d not gone ahead with a Christmas wedding after all. Instead, they had married in an intimate ceremony in the summer!

