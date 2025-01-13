Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan pregnant with second child

Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. Rebecca, 33, played Lydia Chambers on the soap from 2021 to 2022 – but is perhaps best known for playing Debbie Gallagher in the Channel 4 comedy drama Shameless.

She also played Carly Hope in 3 episodes of Emmerdale in 2006.

This will be her second child with husband Dan Acraman, who she married in September 2022 and follows the birth of their first child, Aurora – who was born in April 2023.

Rebecca played stalker Lydia Chambers on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan reveals baby news

Rebecca revealed the news with a post to her Instagram account – depicting her beaming in a long dress as she cradled her baby bump.

“Sleep is overrated anyway. Here comes baby No.2 ❤️” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Ryan (@rebeccaryan___)

The comments below Rebecca’s post were full of congratulations from fans and co-stars alike.

“Can’t wait to meet my new best mate,” wrote her real-life brother Jack James Ryan – who also starred in the soap as Jacob Hay.

“Ahhh! Congratulations you wee beauty! So happy for you all! ” wrote Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin on the soap.

“Yay congrats,” said Georgia May Foote, who played Katy Armstrong.

“Ahhh amazing – big congrats ❤️❤️” chimed in Nicky Wheatley star Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

“Ah congratulations!! ❤️❤️” wrote Harriet Bibby – otherwise known as Summer Spellman.

Lydia was obsessed with her ex, Adam (Credit: ITV)

Who did Rebecca Ryan play on Coronation Street?

Rebecca first appeared as Lydia Chambers on the soap in 2021. She was first introduced as a new Personal Assistant at Underworld. There, she befriended Sarah Platt – and revealed that she shared a history with her husband, Adam.

Growing jealous, Lydia began to stalk Sarah and Adam, breaking into their apartment and leaving both gifts and threatening notes. After leaving Adam on death’s door by pushing him from a balcony, Lydia called an end to her reign of terror.

After he lied to the police, covering for Lydia’s crime, the pair called a truce – and she left Weatherfield in April 2022.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!