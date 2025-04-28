Coronation Street star James Cartwright reveals all on Theo’s emotional turmoil from bitter wife to conversion therapy past

Coronation Street and Theo Silverton star James Cartwright has revealed all about his character’s inner battle.

With Theo balancing his life with wife Danielle and his kids, and his secret affair with Todd, he’s got a lot on his plate.

Now, James has explained Theo’s emotional turmoil as he struggles to process his feelings for Todd.

Theo’s falling for Todd (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd’s affair in Coronation Street

Arriving as a scaffolder, Theo initially made out to Todd that he wasn’t attracted to men. However, Todd then found out that this was a lie when he saw Theo pop up on a dating app for men.

Since then, the pair have embarked on an affair. Theo is cheating on Todd behind his wife Danielle’s back. He also has two children, with his family having no idea about his attraction to men.

To keep Theo’s cover, Sarah made out that she was in a relationship with Todd until George put Danielle right.

Danielle then accused Sarah and Theo of having an affair, but she’s soon set to learn that she accused the wrong person.

Theo’s got a lot whirring in his mind (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star James Cartwright reveals all on Theo’s inner battle

With Theo unable to process his feelings for Todd and what this means for him and his family, actor James Cartwright has spoken out about Theo having lots on his mind.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, James explained: “You’ve got this man who’s coming out, he’s having a same-sex love affair, and his wife’s found out, and his kids have found out, and his son’s disowned him.”

“He is not nor will ever be the first person to self medicate in that environment.”

James then added: “On top of that, you’re battling the opinions of other people. As a man, and as a very masculine man, the stigma of homosexuality in and of itself is a really difficult thing.”

Revealing that ‘his background is what’s made him keep it in,’ James then shared that Theo had conversion therapy when he was younger, coming from a religious background.

“You can’t help but feel inside yourself conflicted,” he ended. But, it looks like Theo’s about to ‘give it a go’ with Todd, with James hinting that ‘they’re all in.’ But, what will Danielle and the kids make of this?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.