Coronation Street star Colson Smith has told fans he’s “not sulking” after he completed a 10K race at the weekend, but missed out on a personal best time.

The Craig Tinker actor was celebrating by tucking into a Nando’s meal and shared his joy at finishing the race on his social media. The Corrie fave also revealed his hopes for the year.

Colson often shares his love of running (Credit: Cover Images)

Coronation Street star Colson Smith smashes race

He first posted a picture of him with his medal at the end of the race. Colson wrote: “39:16 – HALE 10K.”

Fans were seriously impressed with his effort. One said: “Are you kidding me? Amazing time!”

Another agreed: “Well done, brilliant time.” Meanwhile someone else added: “Blimey, cracking time. I can run a 5K in that time!”

Colson then shared an image of him eating chicken and rice in the popular fast food restaurant. This time he explained he definitely wasn’t upset over his time.

“Re Fuel,” he wrote. “Missed out on a PB today, but I’m not sulking. The 2024 goal is to PB in 10K and marathon distance, it would have been boring to do in February,” he pointed out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colson (@colsonjsmith)

His followers were quick to praise his efforts once again: “Well done, you’ve worked [bleep] hard,” said one.

“You’ve got this, so proud of you,” added another. “Fantastic result” and “Well done Colson” added several more.

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Colson’s running journey

Colson has been on a huge weight loss journey over the last four years. He dropped a massive 10 stone in two years after taking up running and overhauling his diet.

He confessed to making big changes to his lifestyle during lockdown in 2020. Speaking to Metro in 2022, he said: “I lost weight and massively fell in love with running.”

Lifestyle changes in lockdown saw Colson transform (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Colson then continued: “When I first started it was purely to lose weight and in the first two months I probably hated every run I went on. I did it because it was going to benefit me for the rest of my life. In my head, every run was going to make me less fat,” he said. “Then what I learned was that the runs were the only time in the day I had for me.”

Luckily, the Craig actor stuck with his routine and totally transformed his body and his mindset

He even documented the changes in a YouTube series called Tired of Being the Fat Kid.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!