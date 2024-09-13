It looks like Coronation Street star and Dee-Dee Bailey actress Channique Sterling-Brown may have just teased how Gail Platt will leave the Street.

Viewers will know that Helen Worth is retiring from her role as Gail Platt after 50 years. Her exit scenes will air later this year.

Now, Channique Sterling-Brown’s Instagram story has revealed a huge twist for the Platt family… but, could it be tied to Gail’s exit?

Gail will soon leave the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Upcoming exit for Gail Platt

Earlier this year, it was announced that Helen Worth would be leaving the Street. This comes as she celebrates playing the role of Corrie legend Gail Platt for five decades.

Originally, Corrie revealed that Gail’s former husband – Martin Platt – would be returning back to the cobbles. This would form part of her exit storyline.

However, these plans were then scrapped, with fans speculating as to how Gail’s final scenes will now pan out.

Exact details of the legend’s exit are being kept under wraps for now, but now it looks as though one detail of the Platts’ future has been revealed by Channique Sterling-Brown.

Channique Sterling-Brown reveals Platt house ‘for sale’

Taking to Instagram last night (Thursday, September 12), Channique Sterling-Brown posted a story of the Street at night.

Having been on a night shoot, Channique wrote: “Nothing like a night shoot to make you regret dancing until 2am.”

Channique posted the image on her Instagram stories (Credit: @channiquesb Instagram stories)

The night image of the Street focused on The Kabin, with the Platt house located in the distance.

Those eagle-eyed enough may be able to spot a slight new detail to the Platt family house though that is yet to air on the soap.

Outside of the Platt house, what looks to be a ‘For Sale’ sign can be seen at the front of the property, suggesting that the Platts’ are selling up and moving elsewhere.

Is this how Gail leaves? (Credit: ITV)

Will Gail leave after being forced out of her home?

Whilst David actually owns the house, by selling up, Gail will have to find elsewhere to reside much like the rest of her family.

With Gail leaving the cobbles rather soon, will David selling up prompt her to consider moving elsewhere?

Or, does David’s decision to sell come after his mam’s exit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

