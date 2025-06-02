Coronation Street star Barbara Ferris dies aged 85

Former Coronation Street star Barbara Ferris has died, aged 85. Barbara appeared on the soap in 1961, playing Nona Willis for a total of ten episodes.

The actress’s death was confirmed by her family, who announced that she died on May 23 this year. Born in London in 1939, she began acting in her teenage years, before being cast as new Rovers barmaid Nona.

However, she left the role shortly afterwards, reportedly admitting that she found the Lancastrian accent difficult to work with.

Barbara Ferris played Rovers barmaid Nona Willis (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Tributes pour in as Coronation Street Barbara Ferris dies

As news of the star’s passing spread, fans took to social media to pay their respects. Posting on the social media site X, one account shared a clip of Barbara’s first scene on the soap.

In the video, new barmaid Nona is chided by street harridan Ena Sharple for playing music in the non-music licensed venue.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Ferris – she appeared in some great films but my favourites has to be Sparrows Can’t Sing and Catch Us If You Can,” wrote another.

“Some sad news. RIP Barbara Ferris. born 27 July 1939; died 23 May 2025,” said a third.

Barbara starred alongside Penelope Keith in the play Moving (Credit: Shutterstock)

What else did Barbara Ferris appear in?

Outside of Coronation Street, Barbara had a long and storied career in television and movies. Her most notable role was in the 1965 film Catch Us If You Can, where she played a character named Dinah.

She also appeared in the 1964 horror film Village of the Damned, and opposite The Good Life star Penelope Keith in the 1985 stage play Moving.

Her last credited role was in the 1990s gangster biopic The Krays, where she appeared opposite stars Gary and Martin Kemp.

She wasn’t the only famous Ferris in her family either, being the sister of Call The Midwife star Pam Ferris. Of her relationship with older sister Barbara, Pam told the Daily Mail in 2014: “The older we get, the closer we become.”

