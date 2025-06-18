Coronation Street star Andy Whyment celebrates major family milestone in joyous social media post

Coronation Street and Kirk Sutherland star Andy Whyment has taken to social media to update fans on an important milestone.

Andy’s son Tom Whyment had his last day at secondary school this week and has now left Year 11.

To celebrate, Andy shared a photo of himself and Tom together before sharing a short video of the family celebrating on Instagram Stories.

Andy’s son has reached a major milestone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment celebrates major milestone for son Tom

Andy Whyment took to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, June 17) and revealed that his son Tom has now finished secondary school.

Sharing a photo of Tom outside of his school, Andy could be seen with his arm round his son, beaming as a proud father.

He then captioned the image: “School’s out for @tomwhyment.

“Really proud of the young man you’ve become son and really looking forward to seeing you move on to the next chapter of your life.”

The family then went out for a meal to celebrate the end of an era for 16 year old Tom.

Andy, his son Tom, daughter Hollie, and wife Nichola could all be seen enjoying a meal at a curry restaurant, with Andy captioning the moment: ‘Tom’s finishing school meal.’

The family celebrated with a meal (Credit: @andywhy36 via Instagram Stories)

Followers rush to congratulate Andy Whyment’s son on finishing school

With the Coronation Street star sharing such exciting news and looking forward to Tom starting a new chapter in his life, Andy’s Instagram followers have now shared their excitement too.

One person commented: “My daughter’s finished school too! Bring on the next chapter! Xxx”

Another shared: “Well done Tom… enjoy, now you have a bright future ahead of you.”

A third follower exclaimed: “Well done Tom proud of you!,” while a fourth added: “Great pic, the world is your oyster, go grab it with both hands.”

A final person finished: “What a great photo. Very proud dad moment. Well done to your lovely son x”

Read more: Coronation Street: Lou connected to Rick Neelan? Fan theory

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!