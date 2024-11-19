Coronation Street star and Carla Connor actress Alison King has landed herself a new role in a film – but what does this mean?

Currently on the cobbles, Carla’s got herself a new love interest in DS Lisa Swain, and things are certainly heating up between the pair.

Away from the soap, actress Alison King has been busy filming scenes for a new movie role titled ‘Dirty Truckers.’

Ali King is about to appear in a new movie (Credit: ITV)

Corrie star Alison King lands new movie role

On Coronation Street, Alison King has been busy filming lots of exciting scenes as her character Carla looks set to form one half of Swarla.

With Carla about to make a move on Lisa Swain at long last this week, it looks like Corrie filming isn’t the only thing Alison’s been working on.

According to Alison’s IMDB page, the soap star will appear in an upcoming movie called Dirty Truckers. She’ll play the part of Ella in the comedy based film.

The movie is currently in pre-production, with the plot involving a group of ‘unemployed British truck drivers in the 1980s who resort to illegal activities.’

But, with Alison working on this new project away from Coronation Street, what does this mean for Carla?

Ali filmed around her Corrie commitments (Credit: ITV)

Is Alison King leaving Coronation Street as Carla Connor?

The Metro has confirmed that Alison filmed her movies scenes around her Coronation Street commitments. This means that Carla’s not going anywhere anytime soon…

This being said, fans may’ve briefly been worried… Spoilers for next week show that Carla is attacked at the factory and rushed to hospital.

Fortunately, she recovers and returns back to her home in Weatherfield, with both Ryan and Roy looking after her. But, will Lisa also give Carla some comfort too in her hour of need?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

