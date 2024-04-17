Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that a heartbroken Toyah Battersby confesses that she had a stillborn baby as a teenager – and the remains are buried in the local park.

As confidant Nick reels in shock, Toyah’s secret grows ever closer to being revealed.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Toyah is horrified to see men digging around in the park (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah’s park fury

Leanne calls Rowan to tell him about Toyah’s negativity towards the Institute. Rowan urges her to immediately distance herself from her sister, leaving the pair of them as far apart as ever.

Meanwhile, Toyah searches the park for missing dog Freddie. In doing so, she comes across three amateur detectives digging up a rose bed.

They tell her that they saw Freddie digging there and think that Roy buried Lauren’s body there.

Furious Toyah is on the rampage (Credit: ITV)

Seeing red, Toyah grabs a shovel and smashes their car window. Meanwhile, one of the men films her rampage on his phone.

Nick arrives and persuades Toyah to put down the shovel as she bursts into tears. Back at home, Toyah explodes at Sam for losing Freddie in the first place.

But what’s the real reason for Toyah’s outburst?

What’s the reason behind Toyah’s sudden hot-headedness? (Credit: ITV)

Nick wonders what Toyah’s hiding

The police visit Victoria Court looking for Toyah. Then, at the flower shop, Toyah buys a single yellow rose. When Joel asks who it’s for, Toyah tells her that it’s for Leanne.

Later, when Joel asks Leanne if she liked the rose Toyah bought her, Leanne is left bemused. Shady Toyah lies and makes out she binned it instead.

Defending her actions at the park, Toyah insists that she was right to stop the men from desecrating such a special place. Her choice of words leaves Nick puzzled and confused.

Nick knows that Toyah is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Toyah reveals the truth

Back at home, Nick finds Toyah. She then reveals the truth: at 19 she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl.

She tells Nick how she kept the baby a secret, burying her in the same spot where she found the would-be detectives digging.

Taking a deep breath, she tells Nick that the baby’s father was Phil Simmonds – the man who raped her.

Toyah admits the truth (Credit: ITV)

Just then, Simon returns home. Oblivious to the big confession, he tells Nick and Toyah that the police are digging up North Cross Park.

He reveals that Bobby is sure that they’ve found a body. Will Toyah find herself in even more trouble?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

