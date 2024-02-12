Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sam collapses and is rushed to hospital

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, February 12), Sam collapses whilst at school and is taken to hospital to get checked over.

At the hospital, Leanne tells the doctors that Sam was in a car accident recently which could explain his illness.

But, will Sam be okay after his sudden hospital dash in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sam’s not well (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sam falls ill at school

Tonight, Sam plays chess with Roy and struggles to make a simple move. This comes as Simon apologises to Nick about the damage to the car.

Nick tells him that it’s an accident but he soon becomes suspicious when Kevin informs him that the accident was nothing to do with the brakes.

At school Hope finds Sam unconscious with the youngster, soon being rushed to hospital.

Leanne tells the doctor about the car accident before confessing to Nick that Simon was drunk whilst driving Sam to his chess competition.

Simon feels awful and decides to fess up to his irresponsible actions. But, has he put Sam’s life in serious danger?

Bethany’s made a right mess (Credit: ITV)

Daisy and Bethany row

Bethany promises Daniel that she’ll speak to Daisy and warn her about the Chit-Chat article.

Daisy and Bethany then have a chat over a coffee at Roy’s but soon start to row. Will they be civil with each other?

Bobby’s world is shattered (Credit: ITV)

Bobby finds out the truth about Rob

As Rita and Mary gossip about Bobby being Rob’s son, Bobby quizzes Carla on his dad.

Carla then sits Bobby down and tells him that Rob killed Tina on purpose and not in self-defence. How will Bobby process this discovery?

Summer has the chance to leave Weatherfield behind (Credit: ITV)

Summer turns down the opportunity of a lifetime

Tonight, Summer tells Billy that she’s been given the chance to study in America but won’t go due to Paul’s illness. Can she be persuaded otherwise?

Liam doesn’t want to go to school (Credit: ITV)

Liam helps Gary out

With Liam struggling, Gary allows him to help him out at the furniture shop. But, will this do Liam some good?

