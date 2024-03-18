Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy held hostage as Lauren’s case escalates

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, March 18), Roy is approached by two men who corner him in the café and hold him hostage.

This comes after Roy received online hate after being arrested by DS Swain following Lauren’s disappearance.

But, is Roy’s life in danger? Who are the men who lock him in the café in Coronation Street spoilers?

Roy is targeted in his own café (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy’s targeted by two men

In Weatherfield tonight, Roy tells Nina and Yasmeen that he has to go back to the police station to be interviewed. However, he’s unaware that someone’s listening in to his conversation.

Shona and David then worry that Lauren’s dad, Reece, could be responsible for her disappearance. With this, Max heads to the prison to speak to him.

He then explains that Roy has become a suspect for something that he didn’t do, hoping that he has answers.

At work, Roy is met by two men who soon lock the café door so that Roy is trapped with them in the room. But, who are they? What do they want from Roy?

Tommy’s off to Spain (Credit: ITV)

Steve drops Tommy in it

With Amy agreeing with her dad that she should be the one to break the news to Tracy, Steve ruins these plans by telling Tracy that Tommy’s moving to Spain.

In the Rovers, Tracy listens as Steve enjoys breaking the news to his cheating wife.

He then wonders if they could save their marriage once Tommy leaves Weatherfield. But, is their marriage beyond this point?

Is Oakhill the right school for Joseph? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joseph goes on a tour round Oakhill

Gemma and Chesney decide to park their tension to one side and team up to take Joseph on a tour round Oakhill with Linda.

However, Joseph doesn’t seem too pleased about the idea. What’s troubling him?

Leanne’s inspired by The Institute (Credit: ITV)

Leanne laps up Rowan’s words

Leanne and Nick try to restore the peace, as Simon suggests that Leanne joins him at the next Institute talk.

Attending the next seminar with Simon, Leanne’s inspired by Rowan. He’s grateful for her compliments and invites her back for the next session.

Afterwards, Leanne sings Rowan’s praises whilst telling Nick all about her experience. Should Nick be worried by Leanne’s new interest?

Dylan reveals he’s been in contact with his mum (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dylan’s in ‘contact’ with his mum

Eileen’s taken aback when she finds out that Violet doesn’t know about the mess Dylan is in.

She suggests that Sean tells her exactly what’s been going on. However, Dylan then reveals that he’s spoken to Violet but she can’t come to court as she’s in Ibiza.

But, is this really the case? Does Violet actually know what’s happening with her son?

