Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Police search for Joel’s body in suspected suicide

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 30), DS Lisa Swain and Kit Green search for Joel’s body after finding evidence of his suicide.

After finding Joel’s car parked underneath a bridge, Lisa believes that Joel is dead.

But, is all as it seems? Is Joel really dead in Coronation Street spoilers?

The search has started (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The search for Joel’s body

This evening on the cobbles, Dee-Dee plays Lisa a voicemail left from Joel. Lisa then reckons that it could be a suicide note.

Kit then traces Joel’s phone signal and manages to locate his car, parked underneath a bridge. With Lisa and Kit spotting a note on the dashboard, Lisa suspects that Joel has ended his own life.

The police then search for Joel’s body. But, what’s really happened to Joel?

Fiz isn’t well

Tyrone books Fiz a romantic meal to make up for her ruined birthday meal.

However, Fiz has a dizzy spell and decides to book an appointment with the GP. But, why isn’t Fiz feeling well?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Billy and Bernie clash

Billy and Bernie continue to argue over every detail in Paul’s funeral, now clashing over the funeral flowers.

With Bernie then reluctantly accepting that she may not be able to give Paul the funeral she would’ve liked to, she shares her plans to bury Paul’s ashes somewhere special. But, as Bernie tells Dev about her plans, will he support her idea?

Stu realises that Mason’s been sleeping at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

Stu worries about Mason’s safety

At the restaurant, Stu finds Mason early for work and realises that he’s been sleeping at Speed Daal to avoid a beating from his brothers.

Can Stu help Mason feel safe? How will he help Mason with this situation?

Adam is spooked by Damon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: A voicemail from Damon

With Sarah waiting for a call from the loan company, she asks Adam to listen to her voicemails.

Adam does this but soon stumbles across a voicemail from Damon… What does Damon want?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!