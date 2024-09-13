Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The aftermath of Paul’s death sees heartache for his grieving family

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Paul Foreman’s family are hit with more heartache following his death this week.

Elsewhere a shock baby kidnap rocks the cobbles and Craig is enlisted to help take down bad guy Joel Deering.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for tonight.

Paul died this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy heartbroken

This week, Paul sadly passed away after battling Motor Neurone Disease. Following Paul’s death, Billy wakes up on the sofa.

An emotional Paul stares at his empty wheelchair and is hit with the sad reality that life now goes on without Paul.

Tensions are high between the family as they grieve the loss of Paul. Can they all come together to plan Paul’s funeral?

Dorin goes missing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dorin goes missing

Meanwhile, Tyrone’s upset as he watches Hope and Ruby enthuse about their little brother, knowing that they might not see Dorin again.

Alina then confirms they will be leaving for Romania tomorrow. However, Tyrone is soon horrified to find the backyard empty after opening the door to call Ruby and Dorin in.

Swain recruits Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig helps take down Joel in Coronation Street

Lisa informs Dee-Dee that Joel’s work phone showed some text message exchanges with a female and she’s going to follow it up.

Craig agrees to help track down Ellie, the contact from Joel’s phone. But Swain warns him that nobody must find out or they could lose their jobs.

Craig finds Ellie’s address, but will she want to talk to Lisa?

Sam issues some advice to Leanne and Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Tracy receives message from Tommy

Over a frosty breakfast, Sam urges Leanne and Toyah to forget Nick ever existed and remember that they’re sisters. Nick calls at the flat with news about Rowan. Will it be more bad news?

Meanwhile, Tracy plays Tommy’s message to Amy in which he begs her to come home and tells her how much he misses her. What will Amy advise? And could Tracy be making another cobbles exit?

