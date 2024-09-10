Coronation Street: Paul dying before final Billy goodbye was ‘cruel,’ fans sob

Fans of Coronation Street were left heartbroken as Paul Foreman passed away… without getting a goodbye from husband Billy. The day started unassumingly, with Billy in a panic after losing his phone during a bender the night before.

As Billy set out to find his phone, he kissed Paul on the forehead and set off. But with Billy out of the flat, Paul’s health took a turn for the worse.

Billy phoned the hospital as he rushed to Paul’s side (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Billy AWOL as Paul breathes his last

Noticing that Paul was struggling to breathe, Summer and Bernie rushed him to hospital – as Kit set out trying to find Billy. Kit managed to find Billy, but a jam-packed car park left him stranded, miles from the hospital.

As Billy raced through the streets of Weatherfield, Paul’s family prepared to say goodbye. Pausing on his run to speak to Paul on the phone, Billy promised his husband that he’d be there soon, reminding him of his deep and abiding love…unaware that Paul had already breathed his last.

Billy never got to say goodbye (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans heartbroken at sad Billy and Paul twist

To many fans, this was a twist of fate too far. Sharing their thoughts on social media, heartbroken viewers bemoaned Billy and Paul’s unfair fate.

“Just watching Paul’s death on #Corrie – heartbreaking and brilliant acting from Billy, Bernie and Summer. But the ending was unnecessarily cruel on Billy. Why do they always have to take things a step too far for the “drama”?” wrote one fan on X.

Just watching Paul’s death on #Corrie – heartbreaking and brilliant acting from Billy, Bernie and Summer. But the ending was unnecessarily cruel on Billy. Why do they always have to take things a step too far for the “drama”? — Penneth_Official (she/her) #ChildlessCatLady (@OfficialPenneth) September 10, 2024

“Paul went when he heard Billy’s voice. I am not ok,” said another.

Paul went when he heard Billy’s voice. I am not ok. #Corrie — The Glavinci Code (@Glavlar) September 9, 2024

“I will never forgive corrie for not letting Billy and Paul have a proper goodbye,” said a third.

I will never forgive corrie for not letting Billy and Paul have a proper goodbye. #corrie — chels (@chelseaxl96) September 9, 2024

“Corrie has absolutely destroyed me nothing but evil decisions in that writers’ room choosing to end Paul’s story without Billy!!” another complained.

#Corrie has absolutely destroyed me nothing but evil decisions in that writers’ room choosing to end Paul’s story without Billy!! — bridie (@bridiemia_) September 9, 2024

Can you forgive Corrie for its treatment of Billy and Paul?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

