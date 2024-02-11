Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Drunk Simon in car smash with Sam

Our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Sunday, February 11), can reveal that Simon Barlow finds himself in hot water when he winds up in a car crash after driving over the limit. Even worse, young Sam is in the car with him!

Will they both come away unscathed?

Elsewhere, Daniel is shocked when he learns that Bethany has submitted an article about him to Chit-Chat Magazine. But how will he react?

Meanwhile, Adam commits to his deal with Harvey, while Dee-Dee worries for her dad. Then, Nick and Toyah return from a shopping trip together.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Simon loses control of Leanne’s car while drunk (Credit: ITV)

Drunk Simon crashes his car with Sam

Following a party the night before, Simon wakes up on the sofa with an awful hangover. While Bobby tidies the flat, Simon sneaks a swig of vodka.

Back at home, Nick tells Toyah that he needs her help shopping. He asks Simon to drive Sam to his chess competition.

But, as they set off Simon loses control of the car on a bend – and crashes into a road sign.

Panicking, Simon orders Sam out of the car and tells him to run.

Later, Simon tells Leanne that he pranged her car. However, when she insists they report it to the police, Simon is forced to admit that he was over the drink drive limit.

What will Leanne do next?

Daniel is shocked to learn what Bethany has been up to (Credit: ITV)

Bethany comes clean to Daniel

Daniel tells Lauren how impressed he is with her work. He tells her that she’s ready to sit her GCSE.

However, Lauren is gutted when she learns that the exam registration fee is £148.

Later, Daniel answers a call on Bethany’s phone from the editor of Chit-Chat Magazine. Bethany is forced to admit that she wrote an article about him, Daisy and Ryan.

How will Daniel react?

Sarah’s good news leaves Adam seething (Credit: ITV)

Adam commits to Harvey’s scheme

Sarah tells Adam that she’s happy to sell the flat – as she and Damon are going to buy a house with a garden. Sarah’s happy news leaves Adam fuming.

On the way to the police station, John rehearses his confession with Adam.

Can Adam go through with Harvey’s plan?

Dee-Dee is concerned about her dad (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee worries for Ed

Dee-Dee chides Damon for lying on Ed’s insurance forms. But when Damon alludes to the fact she too has put her neck on the line for her dad, Dee-Dee is worried. Is she in too deep with Damon?

Nick is planning to propose to Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick buys the bling

Nick and Toyah return from a shopping trip together. They happily admire the engagement ring Nick’s chosen for Leanne.

